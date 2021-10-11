50 Shades of blue

When SingPost carried out a revamp of its uniforms for more than 1,000 of its employees in October last year, close to 33,000 old uniforms weighing 12 tonnes were returned.

But instead of chucking them aside to go into a landfill, the five different garments in the postman's standard-issue kit - namely the iconic shirt, cargo pants, white T-shirt, windbreaker and raincoat - were remade into 12 different products for SingPost's Re:Post project, launched last Saturday.

The products are on sale at 15 selected post offices and all philatelic stores, as well as at SingPost's online shop and mobile application.

All proceeds will be donated in full to the South West Community Development Council in support of its South West Caregiver Support Fund and Meals Service @ South West.

The Straits Times takes you through the entire process, from when the uniforms were collected last October to how they were re-purposed and finally stocked on the shelves last Saturday.