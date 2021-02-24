2021: A Space Odyssey

PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published: 
2 hours ago

This giant projection of an astronaut on the north face of the Eiger mountain, by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter, was seen from Mannlichen in Switzerland on Feb 14.

Several projections were performed both from the ground and helicopter and were carried out over distances of up to 8km and dimensions of up to 2.2km in height on the iconic Swiss mountains Eiger, Monch and Jungfrau.

The artistic performance pays tribute to the Mars Perseverance rover mission by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

The rover landed safely on Mars last Thursday.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 