2021: A Space Odyssey

This giant projection of an astronaut on the north face of the Eiger mountain, by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter, was seen from Mannlichen in Switzerland on Feb 14.

Several projections were performed both from the ground and helicopter and were carried out over distances of up to 8km and dimensions of up to 2.2km in height on the iconic Swiss mountains Eiger, Monch and Jungfrau.

The artistic performance pays tribute to the Mars Perseverance rover mission by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

The rover landed safely on Mars last Thursday.