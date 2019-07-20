101,000km drive without any petrol

Adventurer and Dutch sustainability advocate Wiebe Wakker completed the longest-ever journey in an electric vehicle yesterday in the most ideal of places - an oasis of mountains, bright blue skies and sparkling water at Lake Tekapo on the South Island of New Zealand.

The three-year, 101,000km drive took him through more than 30 countries, Reuters reported.

Mr Wakker, 32, set off from the Netherlands in March 2016 in his "Blue Bandit" - a converted Volkswagen Golf - to showcase the potential of sustainable transport.

The trip saw him drive through Eastern Europe, Iran, India and South-east Asia, before travelling around Australia and across to New Zealand.

The drive was supported by strangers who offered food, shelter and the means to charge the car.