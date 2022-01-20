‘Snow fairy’ sets hearts aflutter

PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A shima enaga, a subspecies of the long-tailed tit, at a park in Sapporo, northern Japan, on Monday. The 14cmlong bird, also known as a “snow fairy”, is identifiable by  its shoe-button eyes and snow-white fluffy feathers.

 It has experienced a wave of popularity in the country  in recent years, spawning a range of products and confectionery as well as drawing people eager to photograph it.

