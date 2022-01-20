‘Snow fairy’ sets hearts aflutter

A shima enaga, a subspecies of the long-tailed tit, at a park in Sapporo, northern Japan, on Monday. The 14cmlong bird, also known as a “snow fairy”, is identifiable by its shoe-button eyes and snow-white fluffy feathers.

It has experienced a wave of popularity in the country in recent years, spawning a range of products and confectionery as well as drawing people eager to photograph it.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.