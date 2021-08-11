THE BIG STORY

After many weeks of providing only takeaway food, hawker centres, coffee shops and restaurants welcomed back diners yesterday, as Singapore took a cautious but significant step towards reopening its economy. The easing of restrictions came as 70 per cent of Singapore's population had been fully vaccinated as at Sunday.

WORLD

A landmark report by the UN's top climate science body prompted outrage among some of the world's most vulnerable countries, whose leaders demanded that wealthier powers immediately reduce their pollution, compensate poor countries for the damage caused and help fund preparations for a perilous future.

THE BIG STORY

Signs of a third Covid-19 wave have emerged in India, with at least 10 states - including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in the south - reporting a rise in R-value which means that each infected person is transmitting the coronavirus to many more people than in the past three months.

India has recorded 32 million cases of Covid-19 and 429,000 deaths.

OPINION

Associate editor Vikram Khanna says Japan deserves accolades for putting on a spectacular show at the Tokyo Olympics amid trying circumstances. But just about every cost-benefit study of past Olympics comes to the same conclusion: With very few exceptions, the Games are not economically viable for host cities.

SINGAPORE

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced it will impose a 0.5 per cent surcharge on Visa credit card transactions on its Singapore website from Sept 15. The surcharge will apply to most purchases made on Amazon.sg, such as apparel and consumer electronics sold by third parties or Amazon itself, from Singapore or overseas.

BUSINESS

Demand for non-landed private homes remained strong in July, with prices climbing and more units changing hands, despite tightened Covid-19 measures in the second half of the month. Condo resale prices jumped 1 per cent month on month, growing at a faster pace from the 0.2 per cent increase in June.