THE BIG STORY

As Covid-19 cases continue to climb despite Singapore's high vaccination rates, the country is hitting the pause button on its reopening plans. While it has no plans to backtrack on progress made, it will not rush into reopening the economy either. The country will also change how it manages Covid-19 patients.

At a virtual extraordinary general meeting held yesterday, Singapore Press Holdings shareholders overwhelmingly backed its plan to hive off its media business, paving the way for the formation of a new company limited by guarantee, while potentially unlocking shareholder value for the mainboard-listed company.

SINGAPORE

The first cub born in Singapore to giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia is a healthy baby boy. The panda cub was born on Aug 14 at the River Safari after seven attempts by his parents to conceive.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore said yesterday that its panda care team determined the cub's gender through a series of visual assessments.

WORLD

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his United States counterpart Joe Biden spoke on the phone yesterday - their first conversation in seven months - as they sought ways to stabilise the relationship between their countries. The call, which Beijing characterised as "candid, in-depth and extensive", was initiated by Mr Biden.

OPINION

There was a sense of loss when it was announced that the Yale-NUS College will be merged with the National University of Singapore's University Scholars Programme. NUS president Tan Eng Chye says embedding an interdisciplinary liberal arts education within NUS is meant to amplify, not diminish, the Yale-NUS story.

BUSINESS

Luxury marketplace Reebonz, hit earlier this year by complaints from buyers and sellers, announced yesterday that it is in a creditors' voluntary liquidation. In a notice in The Business Times, Reebonz director Samuel Lim Kok Eng said the company "cannot by reason of its liabilities continue its business".