Mission:SG Episode 4: Mongolian Ambassador George Lkhagvadorj Tumur

Whenever Mongolia is mentioned, what comes to mind immediately might be an image of traditional Mongolian gers across an expanse of grassland. But for Ambassador George Lkhagvadorj Tumur, who's travelled widely and is born and bred in Ulaanbaatar, the modern capital of Mongolia, there are different sides to the country that one can explore.

He also thinks that Mongolia can be an attractive business and investment destination for Singaporeans.

"I am a city boy, but with that said, I'm not totally cut off from country life. I grew up differently from the typical Mongolian, but I still try to keep my Mongolian pride. That means knowing how to make traditional food, or being able to ride a horse. It's a big challenge!"

Tumur is not a typical career diplomat. With a background in mining, he decided to take up the role of Ambassador to Singapore when his government asked him to help. On the top of his agenda is boosting business relations between Singapore and Mongolia.

Watch this episode of Mission:SG as Ambassador Tumur shares more about the traditional nomadic culture of Mongolia and tells us why he thinks Singaporeans should visit Mongolia.

About Mission:SG

Well known for its diplomatic ties in the region and around the world, Singapore is home to many foreign embassies and consulates, all of which work to further cultural and trade relations with Singapore.

In this seven-part series, join hosts Lee Yu Ting and Fredrick Lai as they embark on a journey to get close to the lives of seven ambassadors to Singapore, to understand their culture as well as their diplomatic mission.

Mission:SG is one of 16 short-form video series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), as part of the second season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content. Viewers can visit the zaobao.sg website or use the mobile app to watch all seven episodes, which come with Chinese and English subtitles.