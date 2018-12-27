Mission:SG Episode 3: Finnish Ambassador Paula Parviainen

She was once an air stewardess with Finnair, Finland's flag carrier, for more than a decade. Now, she's Finland's ambassador to Singapore. Ask Paula Parviainen and she will tell you both jobs actually have a lot in common - being in an international setting, meeting many interesting people and promoting Finland.

As Finland's ambassador to Singapore, Parviainen is passionate about seeing how the Finnish model of eldercare and pre-school education can be integrated to the Singapore system.

"In Finland, the whole early childhood learning is about growing your team-building skills, building your self-esteem, creativity and out-of-the-box thinking because those are the skills you need to have from a very early stage and then you can add on information and facts along the way," said Praviainen while on the set of Mission:SG.

Parviainen places her faith in exporting the Finnish early childhood education model as she believes in the research behind it. The teaching methods are in place "not only because it is fun or because it looks commercially good, it's all based on the psychology and the pedagogical research".

Watch this episode of Mission:SG as Ambassador Paula Parviainen explores the possibilities of integrating the Finnish style of early childhood education and eldercare system in Singapore.

