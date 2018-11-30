Mission:SG Episode 1: South Korean ambassador Ahn Young-jip

Picture this: Korean dramas filmed right here in Singapore.

This thought invigorates South Korean Ambassador to Singapore Ahn Young-jip. Citing an example from his previous posting in Greece, Mr Ahn said that the popular Korean drama Descendants of the Sun was filmed in Greece and after the television series aired, many Koreans visited Greece.

"Likewise, I hope that some dramas will be filmed in Singapore and more Koreans will come to Singapore," Mr Ahn said.

Mr Ahn, who officially began work in Singapore on May 31, 2018, spent the start of his new posting ensuring that his home country was well-represented during the Trump-Kim summit in June and President Moon Jae-in's state visit in July.

Currently, much of Mr Ahn's work is focused on bringing people from both cultures together.

"The more contact and exchanges we have, the deeper we can understand each other," he explained.

Watch this first episode of "Mission:SG" as Mr Ahn takes host Lee Yu Ting on a food and culture journey, to enjoy the culinary differences between South Korea and Singapore, and to learn more about his diplomatic work.

About Mission:SG

Well known for its diplomatic ties in the region and around the world, Singapore is home to many foreign embassies and consulates, all of which work to further cultural and trade relations with Singapore.

In this seven-part series, join hosts Lee Yu Ting and Fredrick Lai as they embark on a journey to get close to the lives of seven ambassadors to Singapore, to understand their culture as well as their diplomatic mission.

Mission:SG is one of 16 short-form video series produced by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), as part of the second season of SPH's Public Service Broadcast content. Viewers can visit the zaobao.sg website or use the mobile app to watch all seven episodes, which come with Chinese and English subtitles.