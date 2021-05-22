Meditate in the outdoors
Participants in a mass meditation class to celebrate World Meditation Day at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Sydney, Australia, yesterday.
Research has shown that activities such as meditation, exercise and being in nature can improve one's physical and mental energy while reducing the risk of developing diseases associated with stress.
More than 100 people turned up for the session, which also covered pilates-based exercises and breathwork.
