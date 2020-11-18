Mark Lee ‘very much wants to win’ a Golden Horse Award

Mark Lee stars in local movie Number 1 as a manager who gets retrenched and then unwittingly ventures into the world of drag performances.
Mark Lee stars in local movie Number 1 as a manager who gets retrenched and then unwittingly ventures into the world of drag performances.PHOTO: MM2 ENTERTAINMENT
  • Published
    2 min ago
Topics: 