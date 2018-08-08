Live Your Dream Season 2: I Will Not Forget You

It has been said that “time heals all wounds”. This is certainly not the case for Harry Teo and his wife, Janie Siah.

They lost their child Kristie Teo to bone cancer three years ago. To date, it still hurts.

“Time cannot cure the pain. We have to acknowledge the grief of losing our children,” said Harry.

Although time cannot fully heal his wounds, Harry does not shy away from sharing his experience with caregivers who find themselves in a similar predicament. They meet monthly as members of the bereavement support group Love Continues, set up by the Children's Cancer Foundation. They share their emotions and thoughts through music, writing and art activities, forging friendships and gaining strength in the process.

In this episode of Live Your Dream, the team seeks to help this group of parents fulfill their dream of transforming the lyrics they wrote into a professionally arranged song as well as filming a music video. The team got in touch with well-known local musician Lee Wei Song for help, only to be surprised. Can these parents realise their dream?

Remember to watch till the end, where another surprise awaits.

About Live Your Dream Season 2

After a highly successful Season 1 that garnered more than 2.3 million views, host Ken Low Yong Kian (Chinese Media Group NewsHub Correspondent) returns to front Season 2 where he continues to fulfil dreams of people from all walks of life across seven episodes.

This well-received programme promises to bring you more tears and laughter as we celebrate the value of realising every individual’s dream no matter how small it may be.

Live Your Dream Season 2 is presented in partnership with China Life Singapore.