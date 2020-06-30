Live video coverage of GE2020 Nomination Day on ST

SINGAPORE - Follow all the developments on Nomination Day (June 30) via our live video coverage on the various Straits Times platforms.

The GE2020 Nomination Day special, presented in two segments, will feature all the action at the nine nomination centres from 10.30am till the end of proceedings.

In the first segment, assistant video editor Olivia Quay and Money FM 89.3 presenter Elliot Danker will take you to the nomination centres, where candidates for the July 10 general election will be filing their papers.

Then from 11.30am, multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and Money FM 89.3 presenter Michelle Martin will have all the latest announcements on where the candidates are contesting.

They will be joined by ST news editor Zakir Hussain.

ST reporters Renee Poh, Dylan Ang, Yeo Sam Jo, Kimberly Jow, Rachel Quek, Farzanah Friday, Bryan De Silva and Sue-Ann Cheow, as well as Money FM 89.3 presenter Ryan Huang, will be on the ground reporting live from the nine nomination centres.

The show will be aired from 10.30am on ST's Facebook and YouTube pages. It will be simulcast on Money FM 89.3 from 10.30am.

To view the livestreams from all nine nomination centres, go to ST's YouTube page.

Get real-time updates on how the race is shaping up as the parties file their nomination papers, and follow the candidates as they hit the campaign trail on ST's live blog.