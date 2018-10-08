Junior SG Adventures EP5: Singapore's first horse racing track

SINGAPORE - In this episode, Junior SG Adventures goes on a journey of discovery to the first racecourse built in Singapore, at Farrer Park.

The Serangoon Road Race Course was founded by a group of European enthusiasts, who came together to form the Singapore Sporting Club.

The racecourse became a sports and recreational hub for Europeans, and created employment for early settlers from Java and India.

Find out more about the interesting history behind this racecourse by tuning in to Junior SG Adventures!

About Junior SG Adventures

Junior SG Adventures is an online bilingual infotainment series for youngsters aged between 7 and 14. In this series, youngsters can discover lesser-known stories behind iconic local landmarks and locations, and learn more about Singapore's history and culture. Students can also test their knowledge after watching by doing the activities that will be featured in upcoming issues of Thumbs Up, a fortnightly current affairs publication for students.

Junior SG Adventures is also available on zbschools.sg. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.