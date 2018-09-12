Junior SG Adventures EP3: Elgin Bridge

In this episode of Junior Sg Adventures, we feature a historical bridge - Elgin Bridge, which changed its name several times over the course of Singapore’s history. Elgin Bridge was originally a wooden structure, but it was replaced as an iron bridge in 1862. Years later, it was finally reconstructed in a steel framework and encased in concrete.

Why did Elgin bridge have to undergo so many changes? Find out more in Junior Sg Adventures.

About Junior SG Adventures

Junior SG Adventures is an online bilingual infotainment series for youngsters aged between 7 and 14. In this series, youngsters can discover lesser-known stories behind iconic local landmarks and location, and learn more about Singapore's history and culture. Students can also test their knowledge after watching by doing the activities that will be featured in upcoming issues of Thumbs Up, a fortnightly current affairs publication for students.

Junior SG Adventures is also available on the zbschools.sg. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.