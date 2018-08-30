Junior SG Adventures Ep 2: Tiong Bahru

Junior SG Adventures will be placing the spotlight on Tiong Bahru in this episode. Tiong Bahru was developed in the 1920s as Singapore’s first public housing estate by the Singapore Improvement Trust, the colonial predecessor of the Housing Development Board.

The estate is known for its architectural, cultural and historic significance, most of the buildings are not more than five storeys high and designed with a mixture of Nanyang style and Art Moderne, a popular architectural design of the 1930s. Find out more untold stories about Tiong Bahru by tuning in to Junior Sg Adventures!

About Junior SG Adventures

Junior SG Adventures is an online bilingual infotainment series for youngsters aged between 7 and 14. In this series, youngsters can discover lesser-known stories behind iconic local landmarks and location, and learn more about Singapore's history and culture. Students can also test their knowledge after watching by doing the activities that will be featured in upcoming issues of Thumbs Up, a fortnightly current affairs publication for students.

Junior SG Adventures is also available on the zbschools.sg. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles

