Junior SG Adventures Ep 1: Loyang Tua Pek Kong Temple

In this episode, Thumbs up and our junior hosts will be exploring Loyang Tua Pek Kong Temple. This temple is one of the few places of worship that pays respect to a Taoist Deity, a Hindu God and a Malay Deity, reflecting religious harmony in Singapore.

How did this temple come about? Find out more about Loyang Tua Pek Kong Temple by tuning in to Junior SG Adventures.

About Junior SG Adventures

Junior SG Adventures is an online bilingual infotainment series for youngsters aged between 7 and 14. In this series, youngsters can discover lesser-known stories behind iconic local landmarks and location, and learn more about Singapore's history and culture. Students can also test their knowledge after watching by doing the activities that will be featured in upcoming issues of Thumbs Up, a fortnightly current affairs publication for students.