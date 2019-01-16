Junior SG Adventure EP12: Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore hosted its first racing competition officially in 1961. It was co-organised by The Singapore Motor Club and the then Ministry of Culture to boost Singapore’s tourism industry.

The event was popular and continued for 13 years. However, due to frequent accidents and the influence on reckless driving among fans, the government decided to terminate the annual race in 1973.

The previous race track was about 4.8 kilometres long and the most exciting section is the stretch called the “Devil’s Bend”. The V shape “turn of death” was perceived as one of the world’s most dangerous race track then.

Do you know where the “Devil’s Bend” is located? Find out more in this episode of Junior SG adventures.

About Junior SG Adventures

Junior SG Adventures is an online bilingual infotainment series for youngsters aged between 7 and 14. In this series, youngsters can discover lesser-known stories behind iconic local landmarks and location, and learn more about Singapore's history and culture. Students can also test their knowledge after watching by doing the activities that will be featured in upcoming issues of Thumbs Up, a fortnightly current affairs publication for students.

Junior SG Adventures is also available on the zbschools.sg. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.