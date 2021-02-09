Is the future of Singapore's public transport driverless?

The new bus services, headed by ST Engineering, are operated by big players SMRT and SBS Transit.
The new bus services, headed by ST Engineering, are operated by big players SMRT and SBS Transit.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
  • Published
    57 sec ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 