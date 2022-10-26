In Pictures: Winner of newcomer category in annual Leica photography award announced

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Winner of newcomer category in annual Leica photography award announced
German photographer Valentin Goppel wins the Newcomer category of the Leica Oskar Barnack Award 2022 for his series Between the Years.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wVyC
Valentin Goppel's series began with an assignment from weekly newspaper Die Zeit to document German youth during the pandemic. From the series "Between the Years".
PHOTO: VALENTIN GOPPEL/LOBA 2022
Goppel recalls, "Any young person had the potential to be a protagonist. All of them had a story to tell; all of them experienced the pandemic as an exceptional situation." From the series "Between the Years".
PHOTO: VALENTIN GOPPEL/LOBA 2022
Goppel turned his camera on friends and acquaintances, journeying alongside them during the uncertain times brought about by the pandemic. From the series "Between the Years".
PHOTO: VALENTIN GOPPEL/LOBA 2022
Goppel says of these images," I have tried to give my generation a face that conveys how we have felt, during the last two years." From the series "Between the Years".
PHOTO: VALENTIN GOPPEL/LOBA 2022
The assignment also gave Goppel a sense of purpose and helped him get through the pandemic. From the series "Between the Years".
PHOTO: VALENTIN GOPPEL/LOBA 2022
Photographer Valentin Goppel, seen at the Ernst Leitz Museum in Wetzlar, Germany, on Oct 20, 2022, has won the Newcomer category of the Leica Oskar Barnack Award 2022 for his series Between the Years.
ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
PHOTOGRAPHY
GERMANY
Back to the top