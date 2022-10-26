In Pictures: Winner of newcomer category in annual Leica photography award announced

German photographer Valentin Goppel wins the Newcomer category of the Leica Oskar Barnack Award 2022 for his series Between the Years.

Valentin Goppel's series began with an assignment from weekly newspaper Die Zeit to document German youth during the pandemic. From the series "Between the Years". PHOTO: VALENTIN GOPPEL/LOBA 2022
Goppel recalls, "Any young person had the potential to be a protagonist. All of them had a story to tell; all of them experienced the pandemic as an exceptional situation." From the series "Between the Years". PHOTO: VALENTIN GOPPEL/LOBA 2022
Goppel turned his camera on friends and acquaintances, journeying alongside them during the uncertain times brought about by the pandemic. From the series "Between the Years". PHOTO: VALENTIN GOPPEL/LOBA 2022
Goppel says of these images," I have tried to give my generation a face that conveys how we have felt, during the last two years." From the series "Between the Years". PHOTO: VALENTIN GOPPEL/LOBA 2022
The assignment also gave Goppel a sense of purpose and helped him get through the pandemic. From the series "Between the Years". PHOTO: VALENTIN GOPPEL/LOBA 2022
Photographer Valentin Goppel, seen at the Ernst Leitz Museum in Wetzlar, Germany, on Oct 20, 2022, has won the Newcomer category of the Leica Oskar Barnack Award 2022 for his series Between the Years. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG

