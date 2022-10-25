In Pictures: Winner of annual Leica photography award announced

Iranian-Canadian photographer Kiana Hayeri wins the Leica Oskar Barnack Award 2022 for her series Promises Written on the Ice, Left in the Sun.

Hafiza, 70, reveals an open wound on her throat; a wound that doctors believe is caused by sorrow, Badakhshan, Afghanistan, April 8, 2021. Photographer Kiana Hayeri's work focuses on the lives of Afghan women and girls living under conditions imposed by war and the Taliban. From the series “Promises Written on the Ice, Left in the Sun”. PHOTO: Kiana Hayeri/LOBA 2022
In a local school in the village of Hussain Khel, 25 high school girls cram together, to make the most out of the few hours of schooling, Sept 12, 2019. From the series “Promises Written on the Ice, Left in the Sun”. PHOTO: KIANA HAYERI/LOBA 2022
Nazanin, 21, (extreme right) and her friends, from left, Salima, 22, Madina, 19, and Zulaikha, 20, go out to Bandi Bargh (Electricity Dam) for a picnic, Daikundi, Afghanistan, Mar 19, 2021. From the series “Promises Written on the Ice, Left in the Sun”. PHOTO: KIANA HAYERI/LOBA 2022
Hundreds of women in their best clothes at the Nowruz celebration in the village of Nalij in the Miramor district of Daikundi, Afghanistan, Mar 21, 2021. From the series “Promises Written on the Ice, Left in the Sun”. PHOTO: KIANA HAYERI/LOBA 2022
A second IED exploded a few minutes after the first main explosion, to target those running away from the scene, Kabul, Afghanistan, May 8, 2021. From the series “Promises Written on the Ice, Left in the Sun”. PHOTO: KIANA HAYERI/LOBA 2022
Photographer Kiana Hayeri at the Ernst Leitz Museum in Wetzlar, Germany, Oct 20, 2022. Her winning photos will be exhibited at the museum until January 2023. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG

