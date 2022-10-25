In Pictures: Winner of annual Leica photography award announced

Hafiza, 70, reveals an open wound on her throat; a wound that doctors believe is caused by sorrow, Badakhshan, Afghanistan, April 8, 2021. Photographer Kiana Hayeri's work focuses on the lives of Afghan women and girls living under conditions imposed by war and the Taliban. From the series “Promises Written on the Ice, Left in the Sun”.

PHOTO: Kiana Hayeri/LOBA 2022