In Pictures: Vivid autumn colours from around the world
As fall begins, leaves have been turning into various shades of yellow and red.
Updated
Published
2 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wVvj
People cross a foot bridge over the River Garry near Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain Oct 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A girl crosses the River Garry on a zip wire near Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, Oct 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Autumn foliage is reflected on Loch Faskally near Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, Oct 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman photographs the vivid autumn colors of fallen leaves from a tree on the National Mall in Washington, U.S., Oct 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Autumn foliage shows changing colors in the woods near Lage Vuursche, a small village in the municipality of Baarn, The Netherlands, Oct 25, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Standing beneath trees in full autumn color, women overlook the Potomac River at the Georgetown waterfront in Washington, U.S. Oct 25, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People gather under trees during autumn season in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province on Oct 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
With a tree in full autumn color, a man sits on a park bench in Washington, U.S., Oct 24, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A car makes its way through a forest of trees with autumn foliage in an aerial photograph taken in Mavrovo, North Macedonia, Oct 23, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People sit under trees with autumn leaves in Berlin, Germany, Oct 19, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An aerial view shows pedal boats at the Hengstey lake near Hagen, western Germany on Oct 19, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Autumn coloured leaves are seen on the ground in Wetzlar, Germany, Oct 19, 2022.
ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
This photo taken on Oct 18, 2022 shows an aerial view of Beiling Park during the autumn season in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province.
PHOTO: AFP
A hiker crosses a bridge over a creek along King's Trail (Kungsleden) hiking route, during autumn in Lapland, near Abisko, Sweden Sept 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
