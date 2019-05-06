In Pictures: Israel-Gaza clashes escalate over the weekend as death toll mounts

Rockets and missiles from Gaza killed four civilians in Israel while Israeli strikes killed 14 Palestinians, most of them militants, in surging cross-border fighting on May 5, according to Gazan officials and the Israeli military.

Paramedics push a stretcher carrying the body of a wounded Palestinian at a hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza strip on May 5, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel on May 5, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Emergency personnel gather at the site of a rocket attack in the southern Israeli town of Ashdod on May 5, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
The remains of a building in Gaza City after it was hit during Israeli air strikes.PHOTO: AFP
An explosion goes off in a building targeted by an Israeli air strike.PHOTO: DPA
Palestinians check the damage at a destroyed building following Israeli air strikes targeting Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 5, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian man inspects a building hit by an Israeli air strike, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 5, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Relatives mourn during the funeral of Israeli Moshe Agadi at a cemetery in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon near the Gaza border on May 5, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Palestinian emergency personnel try to put out the fire in a car belonging to Hamas member Hamad al-Khodori, in Gaza City on May 5, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Israeli security forces gather near a car that was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip near Yad Mordechai in southern Israel, reportedly injuring its driver on May 5, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Israelis take cover when they hear sirens warning of incoming rockets from Gaza during cross-border hostilities, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on May 5, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Palestinian mourners carry the shrouded body of Saba Abu Arar during her funeral in Gaza City on May 5, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians gather on the beach in Gaza City as smoke and fire billow following air strikes by Israel in response to rockets fired by Palestinian militants on May 4, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian girl climbs on the remains of a building that was destroyed during an Israeli air strike on Rafah in the southern Gaza strip on May 5, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A woman stands in her kitchen that was damaged by a rocket strike on the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon near the Gaza border, on May 5, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
