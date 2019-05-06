In Pictures: Israel-Gaza clashes escalate over the weekend as death toll mounts
Rockets and missiles from Gaza killed four civilians in Israel while Israeli strikes killed 14 Palestinians, most of them militants, in surging cross-border fighting on May 5, according to Gazan officials and the Israeli military.
