For the opening ceremony on May 8, 2018, Seydoux (left) went for 1930s movie star glamour in a feathery gown with a Grecian detail and softly waved hair. From what we can see at the Women In Motion Honor Awards, director DuVernay (centre) favours modest gowns with long sleeves and maxi lengths. The rich jewel tone and lace detailing rescue this dress from drab boredom. Stewart (right) does not look comfortable at the same event, where the sequinned top band of her sleek tube dress seems to be strangling her torso.

PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, REUTERS