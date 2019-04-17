In Pictures: Catch the action and drama from Indonesia's presidential election

Voting in the presidential and legislative elections in Indonesia was held on Wednesday (April 17) at more than 800,000 polling stations across the country. To bolster turnout, some election officials came in costume. In the evening, the presidential candidates rallied supporters as unofficial results were released.

Supporters cheer as President Joko Widodo leaves Djakarta Theater in Jakarta where he meets leaders of political parties supporting his campaign.
Supporters cheer as President Joko Widodo leaves Djakarta Theater in Jakarta where he meets leaders of political parties supporting his campaign.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Supporters cheer as President Joko Widodo leaves Djakarta Theater in Jakarta where he meets leaders of political parties supporting his campaign.
Supporters cheer as President Joko Widodo leaves Djakarta Theater in Jakarta where he meets leaders of political parties supporting his campaign.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Indonesia's presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto smiles for the cameras after voting in Bojeng Koneng, West Java, on April 17, 2019.
Indonesia's presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto smiles for the cameras after voting in Bojeng Koneng, West Java, on April 17, 2019.PHOTO: PRABOWO-SANDI BPN
Election committee officials in Chinese costumes at a polling station in Cibadak. The area is home to one of the largest Chinese communities in Bandung.
Election committee officials in Chinese costumes at a polling station in Cibadak. The area is home to one of the largest Chinese communities in Bandung.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
A horror-themed polling station in south Jakarta as Indonesian election officials come up with creative ways to draw crowds to the ballot box.
A horror-themed polling station in south Jakarta as Indonesian election officials come up with creative ways to draw crowds to the ballot box. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Polling station committee members count votes as witnesses representing political parties and an election watchdog official look on at a polling station in Bendungan Hilir in central Jakarta.
Polling station committee members count votes as witnesses representing political parties and an election watchdog official look on at a polling station in Bendungan Hilir in central Jakarta.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
About 200 supporters gather outside a campaign centre in central Jakarta to celebrate President Joko Widodo's projected win on April 17, 2019.
About 200 supporters gather outside a campaign centre in central Jakarta to celebrate President Joko Widodo's projected win on April 17, 2019.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
About 200 supporters gather outside a campaign centre in central Jakarta to celebrate President Joko Widodo's projected win on April 17, 2019.
About 200 supporters gather outside a campaign centre in central Jakarta to celebrate President Joko Widodo's projected win on April 17, 2019.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Published
3 hours ago
Topics: 