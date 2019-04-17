In Pictures: Catch the action and drama from Indonesia's presidential election
Voting in the presidential and legislative elections in Indonesia was held on Wednesday (April 17) at more than 800,000 polling stations across the country. To bolster turnout, some election officials came in costume. In the evening, the presidential candidates rallied supporters as unofficial results were released.
