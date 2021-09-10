In Pictures: A look back at the unforgettable images captured during 9/11

(left) In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, a man helps evacuate a woman through rubble and debris after the collapse of one of the World Trade Center Towers in New York. (right) In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, Marcy Borders stands covered in dust as she takes refuge in an office building following the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, New York.

PHOTOS: AFP