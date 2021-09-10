In Pictures: A look back at the unforgettable images captured during 9/11

The 2001 al-Qaeda attacks on New York's Twin Towers killed 2,753 people.

Published
1 hour ago
In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, a hijacked commercial aircraft approaches the twin towers of the World Trade Center shortly before crashing into the landmark skyscraper in New York.
In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, a hijacked commercial aircraft approaches the twin towers of the World Trade Center shortly before crashing into the landmark skyscraper in New York.PHOTO: AFP
In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, a hijacked commercial plane crashes into the World Trade Center in New York.
In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, a hijacked commercial plane crashes into the World Trade Center in New York. PHOTO: AFP
In this file photo smoke and flames billow out of the twin towers of the World Trade Center before their collapse in lower Manhattan, New York on September 11, 2001.
In this file photo smoke and flames billow out of the twin towers of the World Trade Center before their collapse in lower Manhattan, New York on September 11, 2001. PHOTO: AFP
In this file photo people run as the top of one of the twin towers of the World Trade Center towers collapses after two aircraft crashed into each building on September 11, 2001.
In this file photo people run as the top of one of the twin towers of the World Trade Center towers collapses after two aircraft crashed into each building on September 11, 2001. PHOTO: AFP
(left) In this file photo a police officer helps a woman to a bus after she fled the area near the collapsing twin towers of the World Trade Center towers in lower Manhattan on September 11, 2001. (right) This file photo taken on September 11, 2001,
(left) In this file photo a police officer helps a woman to a bus after she fled the area near the collapsing twin towers of the World Trade Center towers in lower Manhattan on September 11, 2001. (right) This file photo taken on September 11, 2001, shows Edward Fine covering his mouth as he walks through dust and debris following the collapse of one of the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York. PHOTOS: AFP
(left) In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, a man helps evacuate a woman through rubble and debris after the collapse of one of the World Trade Center Towers in New York. (right) In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, Marcy Borde
(left) In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, a man helps evacuate a woman through rubble and debris after the collapse of one of the World Trade Center Towers in New York. (right) In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, Marcy Borders stands covered in dust as she takes refuge in an office building following the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, New York. PHOTOS: AFP
In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, rescue workers evacuate a man through rubble and debris after the collapse of one of the World Trade Center Towers in New York.
In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, rescue workers evacuate a man through rubble and debris after the collapse of one of the World Trade Center Towers in New York. PHOTO: AFP
In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, a man stands in the rubble, and calls out asking if anyone needs help, after the collapse of the first of the twin towers of the World Trade Center Tower in lower Manhattan, New York.
In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, a man stands in the rubble, and calls out asking if anyone needs help, after the collapse of the first of the twin towers of the World Trade Center Tower in lower Manhattan, New York. PHOTO: AFP
In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, a police officer (R) and others walk in streets covered in debris following the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York.
In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, a police officer (R) and others walk in streets covered in debris following the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York.PHOTO: AFP
In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, an exhausted police officer rests on a car covered in dust near the World Trade Center in New York.
In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, an exhausted police officer rests on a car covered in dust near the World Trade Center in New York.PHOTO: AFP
In this file photo pedestrians walk across the Brooklyn Bridge away from the burning World Trade Center towers before their collapse on September, 11 2001.
In this file photo pedestrians walk across the Brooklyn Bridge away from the burning World Trade Center towers before their collapse on September, 11 2001. PHOTO: AFP
This National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) aerial file photo shows the site of the collapsed twin towers of the World Trade Center in lower Mnahattan, New York on September 14, 2001.
This National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) aerial file photo shows the site of the collapsed twin towers of the World Trade Center in lower Mnahattan, New York on September 14, 2001. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
Topics: 