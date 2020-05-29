Help for Pulau Ubin residents during Covid-19 circuit breaker

SINGAPORE - Crowds often throng Pulau Ubin on the weekends to hike and cycle, but the island has seen few visitors in the past few months since the coronavirus outbreak.

Many of the island's 40 residents have been hit hard by the circuit breaker as they rely on tourism for the their income.

"The change is very drastic, now there is no one. There is no business. I can't even make $100 (a month)," said Mr Yeo Chong Huat, who used to earn between $2,000 and $3,000 a month running a bicycle shop.

The 54-year-old recently received his first $3,000 payout from the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme, which will help to alleviate the cost of his daily expenses.

Worshippers have also stopped going to the temple on the island as it had to close during the circuit breaker.

"I normally sell incense to get by. It's been very difficult," said Madam Ong Siew Hong, who is 76 years old.

Residents on the island have been getting help from the National Parks Board's Community Liaison Team, set up in August last year to address their needs.

The team makes regular house calls to educate residents on safe distancing measures and see how they are coping.

Since April, it has also been providing free boat rides so that residents can continue to buy groceries on the mainland.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself