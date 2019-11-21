Hangout with ST: World Toilet Day is no small business, and S'pore's obsession with lists and rankings

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the publication's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Hosted by multimedia journalists Hairianto Diman and Renee Poh, the series adopts a casual, talk-show format which focuses on what's trending in Singapore and around the world.

In this episode, the hosts discuss all there is to know about toilets and your stools, to coincide with World Toilet Day on Nov 19. Journalist Timothy Goh will also join in this segment to share more on the new exhibition at the Science Centre Singapore, Know Your Poo, which explores the topic of human waste and the evolution of sanitation systems.

The hosts will then talk about Singapore making it into the different lists and rankings including the recent Most Beautiful City in the World and Most Competitive Places for Talent rankings.

In the #PositiveVibes segment, the hosts will talk to a pancreatic cancer survivor about his journey overcoming the elusive cancer, in conjunction with World Pancreatic Cancer Day (Nov 21).

Pancreatic cancer is not a common cancer in Singapore, accounting for less than 2 per cent of cancers diagnosed in Singapore, according to statistics from the National Cancer Centre Singapore.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include how the standards of beauty have changed over the years; the increasingly popular wellness tourism; Singapore's snack food market which is poised to hit US$166 million in value this year; talking to Mr Denis Koh, chairman of Big Wheel Scooters Singapore, on why he is against the possible ban of personal mobility devices; and an interview with Hollywood star Jacob Batalan.