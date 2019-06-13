Hangout with ST: What to look out for when engaging infant care services and Speak Good English Movement's new plans

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will talk about what first-time parents should look out for when engaging infant care services, after former actor Joshua Ang shared his family's experience with a "nightmare" confinement nanny.

They will have an infant care expert at Kinderland, Ms Charlotte Wong, and a paediatrician from Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Dr Low Kah Tzay, to share their expertise on this issue.

They will also have the newly-appointed chairman of the Speak Good English Movement Jason Leow to talk about the movement's new plans, in his first media interview since he was appointed last August.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include the Hari Raya short film by national water agency PUB; the dates-for-hire company Maybe Asia; what Singaporean youth think about job satisfaction and further studies; the National University of Singapore Peeping Tom case; and how young people overcame setbacks with grit and perseverance.