Hangout with ST: Tosh Zhang and Pink Dot, and young people overcoming setbacks

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will discuss whether local actor Tosh Zhang should have stepped down as Pink Dot ambassador.

They also talk about young people with grit and perseverance who overcome setbacks, with guests Lee Syafiq, director of burger joint Project Warung (who also happens to be one of Cleo Most Eligible Bachelors this year), and brother and sister pair Faris and Farah Malik, co-founders of Sky High Educators.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include a discussion with youths and a Singapore University of Social Sciences lecturer about job satisfaction and further studies; the National University of Singapore Peeping Tom case; popular attractions at Jewel Changi Airport; and abuse in the workplace and what one can do about it.