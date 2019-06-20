Hangout with ST: Survey on sexual misconduct on campus and stay-at-home dads

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will talk about the findings of a survey, commissioned by The Sunday Times, regarding sexual misconduct on campus. Their guest is Dr Razwana Begum, a criminologist and senior lecturer from the School of Humanities and Behavioural Sciences at the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

She will weigh in on what more can be done to educate people about sexual misconduct.

Additionally, they will also have a stay-at-home dad, Mr Lawrence Ng, to share his experience and talk about the misconceptions parents like him face.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include what first-time parents should look out for when engaging infant care services; the Hari Raya short film by national water agency PUB; the dates-for-hire company Maybe Asia; what Singaporean youth think about job satisfaction and further studies; the National University of Singapore Peeping Tom case; and how young people overcame setbacks with grit and perseverance.