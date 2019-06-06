Hangout with ST: PUB's Hari Raya short film and The Backend Show

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will talk about the Hari Raya short film by national water agency PUB about cherishing family ties which made its rounds online and other similar advertisements that had an impact on people.

They will have the executive creative director from brand consulting and design agency Landor Richard Westendorf and managing director Landor Evonne Chung on the show to discuss whether such concepts for advertisements will help in brand recall.

They will also have multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow to share more on her latest Web series on The Straits Times, The Backend Show.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include a look behind the dates-for-hire company Maybe Asia; a discussion on whether local actor Tosh Zhang should have stepped down as a Pink Dot ambassador; what Singaporean youth think about job satisfaction and further studies; the National University of Singapore Peeping Tom case; and about young people with grit and perseverance who overcome setbacks.