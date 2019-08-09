WATCH LIVE: Hangout with ST, NDP edition

SINGAPORE - The special National Day edition of Hangout with ST returns for the second time on Friday (Aug 9), with an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse of the National Day Parade (NDP).

This edition of the video series by The Straits Times will be broadcast live from and around the Padang on the publication's Facebook and YouTube pages at 5pm.

Helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman, the one-hour long show will feature live interviews with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel involved in planning the parade, NDP performers, audience at the spectator stands, and Singaporeans joining in the celebration around the Padang area.

They will be joined by journalists Yeo Sam Jo, Renee Poh and Jan Lee.

As this year's celebration is in conjunction with Singapore's bicentennial year, videos on bicentennial will also be featured.

Viewers can interact and leave their birthday wishes for Singapore in the comments section.