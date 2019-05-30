Hangout with ST: How to prevent burnout, and Maybe Asia's dates for hire

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will discuss how the workplace culture contributes to burnout and how one can prevent burnout, with Dr Tan Sheng Neng, a consultant psychiatrist with Resilienz Clinic.

And would you pay for dates? Find out more behind the dates-for-hire company Maybe Asia - its director Razzy Abdul Razak will come on the show with two of Maybe Asia's freelancer dates, Mr Dickson Chow and Ms Tan Xin Fei.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include a discussion on whether local actor Tosh Zhang should have stepped down as a Pink Dot ambassador; what Singaporean youth think about job satisfaction and further studies; the National University of Singapore Peeping Tom case; and about young people with grit and perseverance who overcome setbacks.