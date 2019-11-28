Hangout with ST: Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu brothers set for SEA Games 2019

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the publication's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Hosted by multimedia journalists Hairianto Diman and Renee Poh, the series adopts a casual, talk-show format which focuses on what's trending in Singapore and around the world.

In this episode, the hosts will talk to Golden Horse Awards winner for Best Leading Actress Yeo Yann Yann about her win and her role in Anthony Chen's film Wet Season.

They will also discuss netizens' reactions to the new series on Netflix, Singapore Social. The series is a reality show following the lives of six young, affluent Singaporean influencers.

They will then talk to two brothers who will be competing together in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for the SEA Games 2019.

Lastly, the hosts will do a throwback to the beginnings of Hangout with ST, and reminisce about memorable episodes in the past two years.

Hangout with ST will go on a month-long break in December before returning with a brand new show with new hosts in January 2020.