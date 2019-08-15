Hangout with ST: Couple who welcomed 7th child on National Day, and Hossan Leong's last solo show

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the publication's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format which focuses on what's trending in Singapore and around the world.

This week's episode is helmed by multimedia journalists Hairianto Diman and Renee Poh.

In the episode, they will talk to the couple who welcomed their seventh child on National Day. All the couple's children will also be on the show.

Our Hangout hosts will also catch up with local actor and comedian Hossan Leong, who shares more about his last solo show - Hossan-ah 50! Love You Leong Time! - which is running now till the end of this month at the Drama Centre Theatre.

There will also be a ticket giveaway.

Lastly, the two hosts will talk about the story on volunteers from a Buddhist group who served as road marshals during Hari Raya prayers in Eunos in a new segment featuring a feel-good story of the week.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include the National Day edition of Hangout with ST; raising awareness about fostering in Singapore and what it entails; what first-time parents should look out for when engaging infant-care services; career tips for job seekers; the pros and cons of having inward-facing cameras in taxis and private-hire cars; what more can be done to educate people about sexual misconduct; and the misconceptions stay-at-home dads face.