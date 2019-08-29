Hangout with ST: Boudoir photography and digitalisation of a wet market business

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the publication's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format which focuses on what's trending in Singapore and around the world.

This week's episode is helmed by multimedia journalists Dylan Ang and Alyssa Woo.

In this episode, they talk about the surge in popularity of boudoir photography in Singapore with photographer Carolyn Soemarjono of The Boudoir Photography, and Carol Gockel, who did her first boudoir shoot a couple of years ago.

For the second segment, the Hangout with ST hosts talk to Eddie Seetho and Diamond So, whose families own 9s Seafood, about how they digitalised their seafood business to adapt to the shift in consumer habits.

Lastly, in a new segment featuring a feel-good story of the week, the hosts will look at the recent overland expedition from Singapore to London which flagged off at the F1 Pit building on Sunday. The expedition is set to take 100 days. Two men, both in their 80s, are travelling with six others in a convoy of three Land Rovers, as they recreate their 1955 journey which saw them take six months to reach Singapore from London.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include the couple who welcomed their 7th child on National Day; raising awareness about fostering in Singapore and what it entails; what first-time parents should look out for when engaging infant-care services; career tips for job seekers; the pros and cons of having inward-facing cameras in taxis and private-hire cars; and the misconceptions stay-at-home dads face.