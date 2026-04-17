In March 2025, we reached out to Nanyang Technological University audio engineering professor Gan Woon Seng, director of the Smart Nation Lab, and senior engineer Santi Peksi to understand the science of noise. Prof Gan and Ms Peksi had recently conducted extensive research on inter-floor noise in HDB settings, alongside their broad studies in sound engineering.
Noise is perceptual
A key takeaway from our consultations with Prof Gan and Ms Peksi was that perceived noise is often quite different from actual noise. Several factors affect this – for example, line of sight matters. If you cannot see the source of a noise, you often perceive the noise as being softer and farther away.
Another factor affecting perceived noise is psychoacoustics, a group of metrics that researchers formulated to measure how annoying a sound is. For instance, 70db of the sound of a waterfall is far more pleasant than 70db of traffic noise, even though both are the same volume. Our article focuses on two types of psychoacoustics: sharpness (measured in acum) and roughness (measured in asper).
We also learnt about noise mitigation, such as how natural barriers like trees don’t just block sound, but also mask it. Masking is when a sound covers up other unwanted sounds in the environment. One house we observed was only 30m from an MRT track, with large trees in between. When surveyed, the occupants were mostly unbothered by the train noises, which were more muted than expected. The rustling of the leaves and chirping of birds dampened the sounds.
All these factors would later come into play during our data collection when we recorded and consider contextual information like line of sight.
Our set-up and rules for data collection
Prof Gan and Ms Peksi advised us on the scope and methods of data collection. They narrowed our scope to focus on collecting traffic noise, as it is a more permanent fixture of urban life than temporary sources of noise, like construction works. With their guidance, we chose households with these conditions:
• Road and train traffic: Homes where the source of noise was directly visible from a window, and at a distance ranging from 17m to 85m (adjusted for height)
• Air traffic: Homes located 1.1km to 2.3km from airbases or airports
To ensure high-precision data, Prof Gan and Ms Peksi provided a Class 1 sound level meter – a SQobold recorder and a GRAS 146AE microphone. The sound level meter was mounted on a stand at window height, positioned approximately 10cm from an open window facing the noise source. Occupants were advised to vacate the recording room or remain silent with the doors closed for the duration of the session.
In May, we reached out through various channels to find participants across the country. In June and July, we visited each location to record three to six hours of sound, accumulating more than 100 hours of audio data. Each recording included at least two hours during peak periods: morning and evening peak periods for road and rail, and afternoon take-off periods for military airbases.
Ms Peksi demonstrating the set-up for the Class 1 sound level meter.
The team being shown around the facilities in NTU.
Ms Peksi explaining a key part of the sound meter.
Ms Peksi demonstrating the set-up for the Class 1 sound level meter.
A set-up facing road traffic.
A set-up facing the direction of an airbase.
A set-up facing a road.
Under Prof Gan and Ms Peksi’s advice, we also recorded information like the distance of the noise source to the window and whether there was a barrier. Additionally, we took a photo of the noise source from the window of each house if it was visible, and found satellite imagery for each site in order to study the line of sight from the window.
Narrowing 100 hours of audio down to 38 noise events
Using proprietary analysis software and Python, Ms Peksi helped us process “A-weighted” decibels, or dBA – the frequencies the human ear is most sensitive to. She divided the recordings into one-hour segments, analysed the frequency graphs and hourly average decibel levels, and provided the data for our graphs.
From those 100 hours, she helped us isolate more than 1,000 of the loudest noise events, and analysed the psychoacoustic values for each specific event.
We manually listened through the ones with significant psychoacoustic values, eventually picking out 74 distinct traffic sounds. We labelled each of their noise types in our dataset.
We plotted these noise events in scatter plot charts with three combinations of x and y axes using their decibel, roughness and sharpness values.
We further narrowed the 74 sounds down to 38 noise events that most helped us demonstrate psychoacoustics.
The scatter plot charts helped us more accurately assess if roughness and sharpness values are affected simply by their volume. They also helped us find patterns and outliers in the data. Explore the scatter plot charts of the 74 noise events below, and filter out any noise types by clicking on the legend.
Decibel v Sharpness
Loading data…
Decibel v Roughness
Loading data…
Roughness v Sharpness
Loading data…
Visualising psychoacoustic data
A significant challenge was in giving form to abstract concepts like sharpness and roughness. We experimented with a range of visual mock-ups, from noise textures to shapes of varying spikiness. Eventually, one of our editors, Xaquin, nailed it, creating a graphical sound texture with three visual parameters.
Sharpness Represented by wavelength width. The narrower the wave, the more piercing the sound, with unpleasant high frequencies.
Roughness Represented by line brokenness. As the sound becomes more scratchy and grating, with fast and irregular changes, the smooth sine waves become more jagged and broken, with more contrasting stroke widths.
Decibels Represented by the vertical spacing between the lines.
The motion of these textures was inspired by 1950s movie title designer Saul Bass, who was known for his thick lines and choppy, rhythmic motions.
The aim was to capture not just the essence of how the noise feels, but also the beauty of sound energy. We prototyped with p5.js and spent hours refining the parameters: spacing, speed, whether the values increased logarithmically, maximum and minimum values and stroke width. Try changing the values yourself with the visualiser below!
Our custom p5 engine renders waves as disjointed segments. This snippet shows how we calculate the “shattered” look of the waveform.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Real-time audio-visual sync
We used Howler.js integrated with the Web Audio API (AnalyserNode) to create a reactive feedback loop that bridges the gap between sound and vision.
• Frequency analysis: As the audio plays, we extract raw frequency data in real time. To prevent visual “jitter” or random movements, this raw data is processed and linked to Svelte’s Tween utility for a final smooth visual rendering.
• Real-time frequency extraction: The core of this feedback loop happens inside the updateAmplitude function in the p5 component. The AnalyserNode captures current sound intensities, which are then mapped to a reactive distance variable.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
We fed the 38 noise events chosen into the visualisers and carefully choreographed them into a single interactive scrolly. Drawing from the Saul Bass inspiration, we designed the sequence to look graphical but also have squeezes, swirls and bold zooms reminiscent of mid-century whimsy.
Showcasing the houses’ soundscapes
We also analysed each traffic type by diving into the soundscapes of the households. We curated these in different time resolutions:
• Video clip of the moment a traffic noise hits a household.
• One-hour decibel graph of the same representative house.
• Ten-minute slices of the graphs of houses of the same traffic type.
This three-layered presentation gives a fuller picture of the reality of living with traffic noise. It reveals several patterns and observations: While both aircraft and train noise are cyclical, repeating every once in a while, aircraft noise creates more dramatic spikes in volume than train noise. Meanwhile, road noise is more erratic, featuring a messier assortment of sirens, horns and brakes. The selection of examples to showcase for the household data was also laborious process, as we had to manually listen to hours of footage to pick out exact moments and specific 10-minute slices.
The team in the newsroom phone booth, sifting through the audio recordings and selecting suitable cuts.
The team shifting items in a scene around for the ideal composition in one of our filming locations.
Our set-up in another location.
The team waiting in a different room while as the audio and video recording ran.
Lunch before the filming.
We filmed a few homes to provide a relatable, human entry point to our more abstract data. We also integrated the same psychoacoustic visualiser into the videos, driven by the actual acum and asper data of the moment. This unified the separate segments and allowed us to envisage the technicalities of physics and sound engineering with science-fiction flair.