We also learnt about noise mitigation, such as how natural barriers like trees don’t just block sound, but also mask it. Masking is when a sound covers up other unwanted sounds in the environment. One house we observed was only 30m from an MRT track, with large trees in between. When surveyed, the occupants were mostly unbothered by the train noises, which were more muted than expected. The rustling of the leaves and chirping of birds dampened the sounds.