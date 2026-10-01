The original Lost Games interactive takes readers into a virtual school courtyard, where they can discover and play capteh, kuti kuti, five stones and pick-up sticks. Building that experience meant combining reporting, illustration, 3D environments and lightweight game mechanics into one continuous story.

Designing the experience of traditional games

Students playing capteh together in a school courtyard

We wanted the digital version to feel as approachable as the games themselves: familiar, colourful and easy to join.

Part of the appeal of these games is in their simplicity. You can watch someone play, understand the basic idea and join in. We tried to preserve that quality on screen.

We built the games in 2D canvas to keep the interactions simple and immediate, rather than adding the more complex controls of a fully 3D game.

To make these four games feel like one experience, we created a shared visual language that kept the bright colours of the traditional toys while using a retro-inspired style to give the experience a sense of nostalgia.

Retro colours
Colourful traditional toys used as visual references
School setting
Three-dimensional model of a Singapore school courtyard

Instead of placing the games on an abstract background, we set them in a school courtyard inspired by older Singapore schools, where many of these games were actually played.

Making 3D and 2D feel harmonious

The courtyard was designed in 3D, while the games were 2D. We used 3D to bring the games into the setting where they were once played, while 2D helped preserve the simplicity and ease of the games themselves. The trick was making the transition between these styles almost disappear.

Characters and props inside the 3D courtyard are flat images. From a distance, they sit lightly in the scene. When the camera zooms in for a game, animated versions turn to face the viewer.

2D image placed in 3D
Two-dimensional capteh players placed in the 3D courtyard
2D game on canvas
Two-dimensional capteh game rendered on canvas

Readers do not arrive at a completely different visual world when play begins. The same illustrated language they see in the courtyard simply becomes interactive. Consistent colour, illustration and composition help.

Behind the scenes, the experience switches from a 3D environment to a 2D canvas, but visually, the transition feels continuous.

Building it to load fast

A playful 3D world is useful only if it works on a phone. This meant deciding what the browser did and did not need to calculate so the games would load quickly.

Bake the light

In a conventional 3D scene, the browser calculates how light hits surfaces and where shadows fall. Our courtyard did not need changing light, so we calculated the lighting in Blender beforehand and baked it into the textures.

Because shadows and reflections were no longer calculated at runtime, the browser did not need to recreate the finished look frame by frame.

A single texture covered the entire model, so 4K wasn’t a high enough resolution to keep the details sharp. We used an 8K bake, saved in WebP format, to preserve texture and shadow detail while keeping the file size manageable.

Baked courtyard texture
Baked texture map for the virtual courtyard
Courtyard with the texture applied
Courtyard model with the baked texture applied

Animate with just two frames

The capteh animation uses just two frames packed into a single sprite sheet. By alternating between them, we created a simple kicking motion while keeping the animation lightweight. Because both frames were in one image, the browser needed to load only one asset.

Two-frame sprite sheet

Two animation frames of a capteh player

Code snippet

<scrіpt>
  import { T } from '@threlte/core'
  import { AnimatedSpriteMaterial } from '@threlte/extras'
  import { assets } from '$app/paths'
</scrіpt>

<T.Sprite>
  <AnimatedSpriteMaterial
	textureUrl={`${assets}/images/gif/gif-capteh.png`}
	totalFrames={2}
	rows={1}
	columns={2}
	startFrame={0}
	endFrame={1}
	fps={2}
  />
</T.Sprite>

Four games, four sets of controls

No single control scheme matched all four games. Each one had to translate a different physical action into touch, mouse or keyboard input.

Rather than forcing the games into one interaction pattern, we looked for the simplest digital input that preserved the logic of each movement.

Capteh

The goal in this game is to keep the shuttlecock in the air. The digital version reduced that to moving the player into position at the right moment.

Animated capteh game controls on mobile

01 Physical action

Kick and keep it airborne

02 Digital translation

Move directly into position

03How to control

Mobile

Drag to move

Desktop

Press up/down arrow keys to move

Kuti kuti

When playing kuti kuti, the goal is to flick your piece onto your opponent’s piece.

Flicking translated naturally to a pull-and-release gesture, so we didn't need separate aim and power controls.

Animated kuti kuti game controls on mobile

01 Physical action

Flick a piece with a finger

02 Digital translation

Pull back and release

03How to control

Mobile

Pull back to aim, release to flick

Desktop

Drag back to aim, release to flick

Five stones

The game involves tossing a stone into the air, picking up others and catching it again. Throwing, collecting and catching happen in sequence. The digital version separated moving from the action, with one contextual button that switched between throwing and grabbing.

Animated five stones game controls on mobile

01 Physical action

Throw, pick up, then catch

02 Digital translation

Move, then throw or grab

03How to control

Mobile

Tap arrows to move, tap Shoot/Grab to act

Desktop

Press arrow keys to move, spacebar to act

Pick-up sticks

In this game, the challenge is to pick up one stick at a time without moving the others. Careful selection required aiming without obscuring the pile. The digital version therefore separated four-direction aiming from the “pick” action.

Animated pick-up sticks game controls on mobile

01 Physical action

Aim carefully and lift one stick

02 Digital translation

Aim in four directions, then pick

03How to control

Mobile

Tap arrows to aim, Pick to lift

Desktop

Press arrow keys to aim, spacebar to lift

Across all four games, the goal was not to precisely recreate every physical movement, but to preserve what made each game simple and fun to play. By translating those actions into familiar digital controls, we tried to make the games as easy to pick up online as they were in the school courtyard.

View the original interactive here.