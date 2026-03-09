They said the story was compelling and a nice analysis of TikTok videos, and praised the way that data was collected and analysed directly from the videos, calling it thoughtful and well-executed. They felt that using the same technology as the subject to tell the story was a smart choice. Additionally, the team’s use of just a few colours kept the design clean and focused. Overall, they praised the piece for being very well thought out from both a storytelling and visual standpoint.