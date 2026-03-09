Sounds of Singapore, rhythm of home
In this National Day feature piece, we captured video and audio of nine scenes commonly found in Singapore.
The audio files were fed into three programs that visualised the sound data as animations. Each program accentuated different aural aspects – rhythm, texture and musical tones. Readers were presented a quiz in which they were shown the audio clips and animations and were asked to guess where each sound came from. The answers were presented with the video footage.
Our article was featured in the 155th edition of Data Vis Dispatch, a blog by Datawrapper.de that celebrates data visualisations weekly. It was also shown in class by a lecturer at Lasalle College of the Arts, a local art university, as an example of how to express data creatively.
What judges said:
They found the audio smart and seamlessly integrated into the story, and noted that it effectively set the scene and placed them into the environment of Singapore. One judge even expressed wanting to visit Singapore after viewing the story.
This project was awarded:
- 1st place: INMA, Best New Audio/Voice Product or Feature (National Brands)
- 2nd place: EPPY, Best Innovation Project on a Website
- Silver: WAN-IFRA, Best Lifestyle or Sports Site
- Bronze: SND, Infographics (Features/Lifestyle)
- Bronze: SND, Illustration + Use of Multimedia (Audio Design)
- Award of Excellence: SND, Page Design (Features/Lifestyle)
How food diary videos on social media can impact your body image
In this project, we analysed more than 120 popular What I Eat In A Day videos, and zoomed in on one video to explore its editing techniques. With this story, we wanted to make the unseen visible, creating an educational piece on social media that helped readers to be better informed and more media literate, as well as more aware of how such videos on social media can impact their perception of their own body image.
What judges said:
They said the story was compelling and a nice analysis of TikTok videos, and praised the way that data was collected and analysed directly from the videos, calling it thoughtful and well-executed. They felt that using the same technology as the subject to tell the story was a smart choice. Additionally, the team’s use of just a few colours kept the design clean and focused. Overall, they praised the piece for being very well thought out from both a storytelling and visual standpoint.
This project was awarded:
- 1st Place: EPPY, Best Use of Data/Infographics
- Gold: WAN-IFRA, Best News Website
- Bronze: SND, Page Design (Health)
- Bronze: SND, Infographics (Health)
- Bronze: SND, Infographics (Social Issues)
- Award of Excellence: SND, Illustration + Use of Multimedia (Video Design)
- Award of Excellence: SND, Page Design (Social Issues)
- Honourable Mention: SOPA, Excellence in Infographics (Regional/Local)
Max Maeder
Max Maeder is a Singaporean kitefoiler who was a favourite to win an Olympic medal. These projects aimed to introduce kitefoiling, which made its debut in the 2024 Games, to the wider Singaporean audience.
We created a 3D model of Max Maeder and included a 360-degree panoramic video to allow readers to experience kitefoiling from Max’s point of view.
What judges said:
They praised the piece for its tight transitions, particularly between video clips and models. They appreciated the switch in perspectives and noted that they learnt about a sport they had never heard of before.
This project was awarded:
- Gold: WAN-IFRA, Best Lifestyle or Sports Site, for Max Maeder and the art of kitefoiling
- Bronze: SND, Infographics (Sports), for Max Maeder and the art of kitefoiling
- Award of Excellence: SND, Page Design (Sports), for How Max Maeder won Olympic bronze for Singapore
- Award of Excellence: SND, Page Design (Sports), for Max Maeder’s ultimate guide to kitefoiling
- Award of Excellence: SND, Infographics (Sports), for How Max Maeder won Olympic bronze for Singapore
- Award of Excellence: SND, Special Coverage (Special topic: Olympics)