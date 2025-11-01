This triggers the well-loved flipping motion of flight information boards. But instead of flight information, it displays ASCII art that signifies countries with notable direct flights from Changi Airport, a beautiful way to show how the airport brought countries closer together.

This is a simple slider component, but it follows the overall art direction with a neumorphic look hinted at by physical paper folders with tabs.

This component shows animated sped-up recaps of sports events. The AfterEffects file uses scripting to link an excel file containing the athletes’ lap timings, names and lanes to the animation layer properties. This helps in generating the animation with ease.

This is a simple component that plays music, made more immersive by resembling a neumorphic vinyl record player that spins the album art on play.

This is a digital Tikam lottery game where readers can click on any number they choose for a random prize. There are a couple of interesting prizes, one of which is a big Easter egg — try it yourself on the page to find out!