Earlier in the ideation stage of this project, once we had a base 3D model that we could play around with, we considered the idea of 3D printing mini mannequins. At first, we thought, “No way, that’s too ambitious,” especially since we were busy with the 2025 General Election at that time. But then, developer intern Tang Hao Liang casually blurted out: “Oh, I have a 3D printer at home.” The next day, he showed up with our first prototype, Shannon 1.0.