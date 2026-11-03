More than 100 million people will likely cast their ballots in 2026’s midterm voting, if the turnout is anything like the previous occasion in 2022. Republicans hold a 218-214 majority in the 435-seat House, which includes two vacancies and one Republican-aligned independent. Democrats must win a net gain of four seats to win control.
Democrats also are fighting to win the US Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority. They must net four additional seats to get control.
This year’s elections also have races for governors in 36 of the 50 states and voting in nearly every state for seats in their state-level legislative bodies.
Midterm election results can give aspiring presidential candidates hints on what voters may be looking for in the next presidential campaign, which will be held in 2028.
Why different media outlets are reporting different numbers
The first results could begin arriving after 6pm Eastern time on Nov 3 (7am on Nov 4, Singapore time), when polling locations in parts of Indiana and Kentucky close. But some races could take days or weeks to decide.
While television networks and news organisations frequently announce election winners, these are “projected winners” and not the official winners.
As there is no centralised data source in the US that indicates which states’ electoral votes have gone to which candidates, news organisations have traditionally resorted to making calls by relying on results aggregators, like Associated Press, or by basing them on their own algorithms, data analysis and/or panel of experts.