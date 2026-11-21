For many families, all three primary schools are within easy reach. So why was Pei Tong Primary unable to fill even half of its vacancies at the end of Phase 2C Supplementary of the 2026 P1 registration exercise? This is the last phase for Singapore citizen and permanent resident children to get a spot in the annual exercise.
Nan Hua Primary School received almost three times the number of applications compared with Pei Tong Primary School.
*Special Assistance Plan/Gifted Education Programme
An estimated 870 children eligible for Primary 1 in 2027 live within 1km of at least one of these schools. Each school offered between 240 and 280 places for P1 children entering in 2027. It was a different picture a decade ago.
In 2016, P1 applications were more evenly distributed across the three schools, with demand closer to the number of spots available. The gap between them was not as wide.
*Special Assistance Plan/Gifted Education Programme
What changed in 10 years?
The gap in P1 application rates between sought-after and undersubscribed schools extends beyond the Clementi area.
Across Singapore, the median application rate for undersubscribed schools has fallen from 82% to 67% in the last decade, by the end of Phase 2C Supplementary.
This means that such a school typically received just 67 applications for every 100 places available, down from 82 a decade ago.
Oversubscribed schools have recorded even more demand, with application rates climbing from 107% to 114% between 2017 and 2026. In other words, demand is becoming increasingly concentrated in certain schools.
Phase 2C Supplementary is the last stage for Singapore citizen and permanent resident children to get a Primary 1 spot in the annual exercise.
Phase 2C, the fourth and typically most competitive stage of a P1 registration exercise, is open to families without prior ties to a school and those unsuccessful in earlier phases.
In the past, parents queued in person at schools to register their children. Some people closely monitored application numbers to assess their chances of avoiding a ballot. Since 2020, the exercise has been conducted fully online.
For the last seven years, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has provided daily updates on its website on the total number of applicants and remaining vacancies at each school. Parents can see which schools are filling up and adjust their choices accordingly.
Yet, many still choose to apply to heavily oversubscribed schools even when the odds of securing a place are slim.
What drives this behaviour?
Vincent Chua, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Department of Sociology and Anthropology, does not view this as irrational panic among parents.
“It is a calculated gamble driven by social proof,” he said.
Although centralised, updated application figures are meant to help parents make informed choices, they can also reinforce a school’s popularity.
Seeing hundreds of applicants vying for a school acts as powerful “social proof”, signalling to parents that this school is a valuable asset that everyone wants, he said.
ST’s latest analysis also found that schools with certain attributes and programmes tend to draw applicants.
Special Assistance Plan (SAP) primary schools, which place more emphasis on Chinese language and heritage, or those affiliated with a secondary school, are 71% more likely to be fully filled compared with other schools.
**2C Supplementary
ST took a look at how different factors played out in neighbourhoods like Toa Payoh and Sembawang in the 2026 P1 registration exercise for children starting Primary 1 in 2027.
Toa Payoh
For parents eyeing CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh), an all-girls school, affiliation is a huge advantage.
In 2026, non-affiliated pupils needed a PSLE score of 10 points or better to qualify for entry into CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh). Pupils from its affiliated primary school, however, had a more forgiving cut-off of 20 points.
This advantage could explain the popularity of CHIJ Primary, where a ballot was conducted in Phase 2C in 2026 for citizens living between 1km and 2km from the school.
Chua said many parents consider getting into an affiliated primary school as a 10- or even 12-year “insurance policy”.
“It insulates families from the full brunt of PSLE sorting six years down the road by granting a substantial score discount into secondary school,” he explained.
As academic competition intensifies, Chua noted that families will naturally want to concentrate their efforts around schools that offer this “built-in safety net”.
Nearby, Pei Chun Public School has a different draw. Its SAP status and reputation for Chinese language and culture attract interest from parents as far away as Tampines.
Although children of alumni did not ballot in Phase 2A, Singaporean applicants living within 1km of the school faced a ballot in Phase 2C.
Evonne Chia, a 48-year-old property agent, chose her alma mater Pei Chun for her daughter because of the school’s “strong Chinese culture and emphasis on character development”, which she felt would help in developing bilingualism.
Chia attributed the school’s appeal partly to its former principal, Chen Keng Juan, its longest-serving principal from 1970 to 2002.
“Many of my primary school classmates also chose to register their kids in Pei Chun because of him,” she said.
Three primary schools in Toa Payoh do not have distinctive programmes or affiliations – Kheng Cheng, Marymount Convent and First Toa Payoh Primary. They have neither SAP status nor were they formerly Gifted Education Programme (GEP) schools; they also have no secondary-school affiliations.
Of these, only Kheng Cheng, the most centrally located school in the neighbourhood, consistently fills its places.
It is also the most convenient option for families with boys living closer to the two girls’ schools – CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh) and Marymount Convent.
In comparison, First Toa Payoh Primary filled only 44 of its 150 places – about 29 per cent – by the end of Phase 2C Supplementary in 2026. This was despite having an estimated 620 eligible children living within 1km of the school.
But distance alone may not tell the full story.
Many potential applicants reside outside Toa Payoh, with the Toa Payoh North Flyover creating a physical barrier for some families. Other nearby primary schools like Kuo Chuan Presbyterian could be more accessible.
Kheng Cheng was 41-year-old retail worker Amor Prestoza’s first choice for his son as it is three bus stops from his home.
The permanent resident from the Philippines did not get a place in the school in Phase 2C, but successfully applied to First Toa Payoh Primary in Phase 2C Supplementary.
The school commute for Prestoza’s son, now in Primary 2, takes about 20 to 30 minutes by bus.
Sembawang
In Sembawang, some parents whom ST spoke to said they chose primary schools based on proximity. None of the schools in this area have an affiliation with a secondary school. They are also neither SAP nor former GEP schools.
Yet, demand for places among four schools in Sembawang varied.
Northoaks Primary has the fewest estimated eligible children within its 1km catchment area in Sembawang, with other schools having approximately 1.5 to 2.4 times as many.
Furthest north is Northoaks Primary, which filled 42 out of 210 places by the end of Phase 2C Supplementary. Consistently undersubscribed, it has filled no more than 32% of its vacancies by the end of this phase for the last three years.
Just south of it is Endeavour Primary, which filled 151 out of 210 vacancies.
And at Canberra Primary, there were 216 applications for 210 places.
Why would parents opt for a school with fewer spots when others nearby still had vacancies?
Here are some possible reasons.
All eligible children who live within 1km of Northoaks Primary and Endeavour Primary also live within 1km of at least one other primary school.
Northoaks has a smaller pool of nearby children. Land to its north is planned for residential development, while the area to its west is industrial.
Its applicant numbers could grow once new homes are built.
For families living farther away from Northoaks, the distance to Northoaks Primary, Endeavour Primary and Canberra Primary can be still quite marginal.
This suggests that other factors beyond distance play a part in shaping choices.
One parent who enrolled his child at Wellington Primary after being a parent volunteer there said he had not considered Northoaks because “it wasn’t oversubscribed”. He had assumed that a less popular school was not as good.
Other parents with children in Northoaks said they chose it for practical reasons – their older children were also studying there or because it is closest to their homes.
They said that the average class size at Northoaks is a little over 20 pupils for each level. They also noted greater diversity, with a higher proportion of foreign pupils compared with other schools.
Parents said they appreciate the attention that the school’s teachers give pupils who struggle in their subjects.
A parent, who wanted to be known only as Sazali, said his boys in Primary 4 and Primary 5 receive extra support for mathematics and English language from their teachers.
“What I like is that they (teachers) keep in touch with parents and provide regular updates about children’s progress. So we always know how our children are doing,” said the 48-year-old part-time caterer.
Do parents mistake popularity for quality?
In some countries, differences in school funding, curricula and resources can be substantial, with schools relying partly on private donations.
Singapore’s government primary schools, however, operate within a centrally funded and regulated education system.
Pupils follow the national MOE curriculum and sit the same PSLE, no matter which primary school they attend.
Nor does a school’s popularity or oversubscription rate necessarily mean that it has “better” teachers or school leaders.
All MOE teachers are trained at the National Institute of Education and are deployed to schools, based on factors like vacancies and subject demands.
Top-performing teacher trainees are not sent to brand-name schools. A master teacher or well-known principal can also be posted to a less well-known school.
Yet, the perception persists that more sought-after schools offer a better education.
NUS’ Chua described this as an irony.
A school in Clementi like Pei Tong Primary can provide a nurturing, balanced and attentive learning experience. Yet, many parents do not see it that way.
Chua said parents may tend to mistake the absence of a queue for an absence of quality.
“We shouldn’t pretend that school networks and prestige do not matter,” he added. Parents cannot simply lower their expectations, and telling them that all schools are good may not help.
“Parents already know that elite schools offer something more – valuable alumni networks, peer capital, secondary school affiliation cushions,” said Chua.
Instead, he recommends an honest discussion of “trade-offs”.
For example, while an elite or oversubscribed school may confer social prestige, it also carries burdens like intense peer comparison, hyper-competition and a pressure-cooker environment.
In contrast, a school with lower subscription pressure could provide smaller classes, less peer competition and, sometimes, even better teachers, he said.