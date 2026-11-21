“Nei sik zor fan mei ah?”, “Li jiak ba beh?”, “Ngi sit bau mang?”
Being asked in a Chinese dialect if we had eaten yet – at our grandparents’ home, around the dinner table or in everyday conversations – might have been familiar for some of us while growing up.
But when was the last time you heard them? Once a part of everyday life, Chinese dialects in Singapore are slowly fading from use.
The story of the dialects started with the migrants who brought them here.
The Chinese community in Singapore came from various areas of China, bringing with them their own mother tongues. The dialects were distinct enough from one another that communication between the dialect groups was difficult.
To address this, the Speak Mandarin Campaign was launched in 1979 to encourage the Chinese community to speak Mandarin instead of their own dialects. The idea was to unite the community through a single language.
Dialects on radio and television programmes were restricted and replaced by Mandarin as part of the campaign.
Slowly, dialects were used less in public and professional spaces, and eventually in homes.
The decline of dialects may seem like an inevitable trade-off for Singapore’s economic growth. But how do we measure what has been lost?
“The loss of a language is not tied to any pragmatic economic value,” says Tan Ying Ying, an associate professor of linguistics and multilingual studies at the School of Humanities in Nanyang Technological University.
It has more of an emotional and personal value, she explains. “These things don’t have a price to them. And when there isn’t one, the loss becomes something very intangible.”
Languages are more than mere tools for communication. They are bridges that connect people to one another, and even gateways into the lives, memories and cultural knowledge of those who speak them.
Let’s explore some of the stories that dialects can hold.
The decline of dialects has left many speakers increasingly isolated, with fewer people able to communicate in the languages they know best.
As Mandarin became more popular with the Chinese community, and English with the country as a whole, those who were most comfortable speaking their dialects found themselves unable to communicate even with their own family.
“My older daughter’s family speaks only English now,” says Liew Woon Keng, 88, “and my granddaughter can’t understand what I’m saying at all. My daughter has to be the translator for us.”
Ski Yeo, co-founder of LearnDialect.sg, noticed the same communication gap when she was volunteering with a nursing home.
“There were moments when grandchildren would visit their grandparents, but the conversations remained quite limited, not because there was a lack of love, but because they did not fully share a common language,” she says, adding that this was the starting point of her wanting to conduct dialect lessons for the public.
She founded the learning platform, which conducts lessons in speaking dialects, including Hokkien and Cantonese, with Eugene Lee in 2018.
When language becomes a barrier, even everyday tasks can become difficult, and urgent situations more stressful.
Ong Chong Teng, 95, speaks only Hokkien and understands a little Mandarin. If he visits a hospital, his children have to be with him to translate for him. If they are unable to be there, they try to ensure that, at the very least, a Mandarin-speaking hospital staff member is present.
“Otherwise, if there’s a communication issue when something urgent happens, there’ll be a lot of frustration and anxiety,” says his son, Ong Chiau Yong, 67.
Front-line healthcare workers meet many dialect-only speakers, who are usually elderly patients. Being able to speak to these patients in dialect helps to build better rapport with them.
Tan Sai Tiang, a physician and senior assistant director at Hua Mei Clinic, is fluent in Teochew, Hokkien and Cantonese, as well as English and Mandarin. She finds that speaking to patients in the dialects they are familiar with results in their being more willing to talk about their health problems, allowing her to diagnose their conditions and prescribe medication better.
“I’ve had patients who refused to see a doctor because the doctor cannot speak their language,” she says.
Ron Ng, a physician at Hua Mei Mobile Clinic, also finds that speaking Hokkien with his patients encourages them to open up a lot more in a shorter period of time.
It also reminds him of his grandmother, from whom he picked up Hokkien after living with her for 24 years before she died in 2012.
“I’m reminded of the years I had with her when I speak Hokkien at work. It also keeps me grounded in my values – it’s because she brought me up a certain way that I know where I am, who I am and how I manage my patients,” he says.
Now, more than 40 years into the implementation of the Speak Mandarin campaign, most dialect speakers are resigned to the fact that their languages will fade with them.
Liow Lang Tiang, 85, who speaks primarily Teochew and runs a shop at People’s Park Food Centre, says she has never had a customer speak to her in the dialect.
“No one speaks in Teochew. Everyone speaks in English and Mandarin these days. But it can’t be helped,” she says.
In the same vein, Ong does not care if people around him are speaking in languages that he is unable to understand. He says that he is content to keep to himself.
Other dialect speakers blame themselves instead. “It’s my fault for not knowing the other languages,” Liew says.
In recent years, there have been ground-up initiatives to try to revitalise dialects in Singapore.
For them to be successful, there need to be enough people speaking each dialect – especially younger individuals. “People are the ones who speak the language, but also the ones who have to pass the language on,” says Tan Ying Ying.
LearnDialect.sg was founded to teach dialects to people from younger generations who want to build deeper relationships with the seniors around them. “Many participants want to get in touch with their cultural roots and connect more meaningfully with their grandparents or older relatives,” says Yeo.
Co-founder Lee runs the Hokkien and Teochew classes as he is a native speaker of these dialects. The team also employs native Cantonese speakers to teach the dialect.
“Our view was simple: If there are still seniors who speak these languages and if there are still younger people who want to connect with them, then there is value in doing this work,” Yeo adds.
Schools like Nanyang Junior College and Raffles Institution have student-led interest groups teaching other students dialects, in hopes of connecting with the elderly who can understand only these languages.
“We need to try to keep this going,” says Chan Tong Tai, 72, who is Hakka.
In June, many Singaporeans reacted strongly when the number of Teochew screenings of the film Dear You was regulated by the Infocomm Media Development Authority, which led the Ministry of Digital Development and Information to loosen guidelines not just for this movie, but for all dialect content in the future.
For instance, dialect films can now be shown in cinemas without any limits on the number of screenings, as long as there are Chinese subtitles and a Mandarin-dubbed version of the film is available.
While Tan Ying Ying finds such efforts heartening, she explains that the long-term sustenance of a language requires its use. “A language cannot remain unusable nor be in a place where you have no chance to use it. When you don’t use it, it disappears. That’s the simple fact.”
“You need a confluence of many different, stronger forces in order for revitalisation to work,” she says. Among these forces are having the languages taught in the education system and the languages having written forms.
The debate over how best to preserve these dialects is likely to continue. But for the people who speak them, it is simple: These are the languages in which they experienced their childhood, made their memories and lived their life. These languages are home to them.
“Cantonese is the most important to me,” says Liew. “It’s the only language I understand.”