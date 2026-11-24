In this series, people from all walks of life offer an inside – often unfiltered – take on their livelihoods and what keeps them going in their jobs. In this instalment, postwoman Chin Yan San talks about what it takes to deliver letters and parcels to some 2,700 addresses daily, as told to The Straits Times.
I am 55 and one of the oldest – and few women – working as postal workers, or mail ambassadors, as we’re called at SingPost.
I was a flight attendant in my mid-20s and left the airline industry in 1998. Then I got married, had two kids and became a stay-at-home mother. My older son has autism spectrum disorder and complex needs.
I re-entered the workforce in 2013 as a part-time indoor sorter at SingPost after a neighbour who worked there introduced me to the job. I helped sort letters in the morning for my colleagues to deliver.
After about 1½ years, I became a part-time neighbourhood postwoman, delivering mail and parcels to the blocks in my own neighbourhood. I enjoyed the flexibility of part-time work, as I could head off during my break to buy lunch for my two sons.
My sons are now 28 and 22. I became a full-time mail ambassador about two years ago, after my younger son finished national service and headed to university. The responsibilities are about the same, but I now have full employee benefits and higher pay.
Many employees in the part-time neighbourhood postman and indoor sorting programmes are stay-at-home mothers who prefer flexi hours.
Today, I cover a route along Pasir Ris Grove spanning three condominiums. I also take on nearby Housing Board blocks when I work overtime.
Five days a week, I have to clock in at the Tampines delivery base by 7am, but I arrive around 6am. I have breakfast, pull out my roller cage filled with parcels and sort them by block and unit.
The main sorting would already have happened at the Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub in Tampines, where the heavier and bulkier doorstep delivery items are filtered out.
The sorted items are then sent to five delivery bases islandwide, including mine. Part-time staff further organise the parcels, and I carry out the final stage of preparation at my workstation before heading out for deliveries.
Mornings at the base are my favourite part of the job. I chat with colleagues, and we share our joys and woes. We hug one another and release stress together. There’s a strong sense of community and camaraderie here. The friends I’ve made, including former colleagues, have kept me going.
About 90% of my postman colleagues are men, and around 70% of them are foreigners – mostly Malaysians.
From about 10am to noon, I drive the company van from the base to start delivering parcels and letters. During peak periods like the year-end, we leave base later because we have more mail and parcels to sort. Depending on the day’s load, I can finish as early as 4pm or as late as 8pm, though most days end by 5pm.
After I finish my deliveries, I return the van to base, inspect it and do basic maintenance checks, reporting any identified faults or defects, including scratches. It is an electric vehicle, so I also need to charge it.
A good workout
The postman role is the company’s hardest-to-fill position because it is a physically strenuous job. I used to mostly handle letters, but now, there are more parcels of all sizes. According to SingPost, more than 75% of parcels are under 5kg, and about 20% weigh between 5kg and 10kg. The rest weigh up to 20kg and require vehicles equipped with trolleys.
In the past, delivering 20 to 30 parcels a day was considered a lot, but nowadays it can reach about a hundred. During the year-end period, I handle between 150 and 200 parcels.
Things get especially busy during the year-end and e-commerce platforms’ double-digit sales, such as Dec 12 and Jan 1.
I’ve gone from covering about 1,600 addresses to some 2,700 today. My colleagues can cover more than 3,000 addresses. Because I handle condos, I have to factor in more time waiting at intercoms and for lifts.
There’s a lot of walking and standing. When I reach a condo, I park my vehicle and make my deliveries on foot. It’s a good form of exercise. I drive only from one condo to another.
I officially knock off at 5pm, but when there is a manpower shortage, I work overtime to cover more HDB blocks and condos in other areas. I can clear 10 blocks in about two hours. You must be comfortable working under the hot sun in this role.
We cannot exceed three hours of overtime each day. If I feel tired, I take a 10-minute break to freshen up and eat something. I make sure to be well rested because if I am sleepy or tired, I can make mistakes, and driving can be dangerous.
I need a lot of energy, so I have to stay fit and take care of myself. I try to cook and eat healthy.
Job evolution
I have seen how technology has changed our jobs. When we started, we didn't have a phone. I had to photocopy each registered article, get customers to sign it and bring it back to the office.
Now we use a phone with an in-house app that customers can sign directly on.
Postmen used to cover their routes on motorcycles, which are not suitable for larger parcels. These days, mail ambassadors need a Class 3 licence to drive the company van to deliver and collect mail and parcels.
We no longer deliver to just letterboxes or doorsteps, but to lockers as well. There are more than 1,000 Pick Lockers and 300 Parcel Santa lockers islandwide. Parcel Santa lockers at some condos make it easier to drop off and retrieve items.
For each delivery, I need to take three photos – one of the parcel itself, one showing it with the letterbox or door unit number and one of the item inside the letterbox or at the doorstep.
We learn all this through the mail ambassador training programme, a structured onboarding curriculum that also covers incident reporting and safety techniques. We have classroom training and hands-on simulations for indoor sorting, letterbox delivery and doorstep delivery.
Trainees must also pass a theory and practical test before on-the-job training.
A mixed bag of people
Over the years, I’ve witnessed families grow. I’m happy to see young children in the homes, and they sometimes open the door for me.
Other than greeting each other, I don’t interact much with the residents. To be considerate, I avoid sharing a lift with them as it can be cramped, especially with my trolley. Some residents actually tell me to take the next lift or close the doors when they see me coming, which is fine, as I plan to do so anyway.
At times, we also have to deal with temperamental residents.
Once, I delivered a parcel to the wrong unit and, out of goodwill, the resident passed it to the correct recipient.
I had to confirm that the intended recipient had received the parcel, or else I would need to make a police report for a missing item. The woman seemed to be in a bad mood, so I left and returned the next day, only for her to tell me not to bother her so much. She just didn’t want to confirm that she had received her parcel.
When I first started on the job, I once knocked on a door a second time after no one answered. All of a sudden, the resident banged on the door and demanded, “Why did you knock the door so hard?” I was so scared I wanted to cry.
That was many years ago, and I’ve met many kind people since.
There is a resident who does not shop online, so I don’t deliver to her house, only to her neighbour. Once, I met her downstairs as I was about to head off. She was carrying a container of fruit and insisted, “You must eat! Eat them now!”
People think this is low-end work and that we are uneducated, but it is a very stable job. I was very grateful to have a job and an income during the Covid-19 pandemic.
There’s career progression too, and mail ambassadors can advance to more senior positions. But I’m happy where I am now and think I will work here until I can’t walk any more.
Got an interesting job to share? Write in to us at ssharon@sph.com.sg. Catch up on the rest of our On The Job series here.
- Industry: Postal services
- Salary range: $2,350 to $2,650 a month (including fixed transport allowance and monthly performance incentives). Annual Wage Supplement and additional performance bonuses apply. Hourly overtime allowance.
- Pre-requisites:
- Valid driving licence (Class 2B or 3, depending on route)
- Physical stamina and willingness to work outdoors in all weather conditions
- Customer-oriented mindset and friendly demeanour
- Training:
- 100 hours of supervised on-the-job training by an experienced mentor and a supervisor
- Defensive driving or riding to recognise hazards on the road and act accordingly
- Training to handle street-level hazards such as aggressive dogs or suspicious individuals
- Hidden reality: “Rain or shine, you need to work. You must also be patient with people’s tantrums. I used to be more emotionally affected, but I realised I can choose to make myself happy,” says postwoman Chin Yan San.