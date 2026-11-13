On Oct 30, The New York Times reported that Jensen Huang, who was the chief executive officer of Nvidia at the time, was involved in an affair with Alice Huang.
She was an executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed whom US authorities were investigating because of suspicions that the firm helped Beijing gain access to advanced AI chips that are barred from export to China. She was also allegedly recruited by Beijing’s top spy agency to collect intelligence on Jensen Huang.
Jensen Huang has since resigned from Nvidia.
Here’s the timeline of events.
June 2024
Jensen Huang and Alice Huang are first seen together
They were first seen together in 2024 at an industry party in Taipei. According to reports, they were introduced to each other by Alice Huang’s husband, Kang Wei, who has known Jensen Huang for the past decade.
May 2025
Jensen Huang and Alice Huang are seen together again
They were seen together again at a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang in Taiwan during an industry conference.
Oct 30, 2026
The New York Times reports that Jensen Huang had an affair with Alice Huang
The report also suggested that Alice Huang was a Chinese citizen recruited by Beijing to collect intelligence on the Nvidia co-founder.
Nov 8, 2026
Jensen Huang confirms affair
In an e-mail that Jensen Huang sent to his employees, he wrote: “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.” He did not name Alice Huang as the other party.
Nov 11, 2026
Rumours of a second affair
According to five employees in Nvidia, Jensen Huang was also involved in an extramarital affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice-president of healthcare. They were allegedly captured on video being affectionate during an Nvidia conference in March.
Nov 12, 2026
Jensen Huang resigns as CEO of Nvidia
Following allegations of the second affair, Jensen Huang resigns from Nvidia.
Nvidia is one of the most valuable chipmakers in the world, currently valued at around US$4 trillion (S$5.15 trillion). In Singapore, Nvidia’s chips are used for AI training by companies such as telco Singtel, government agency HTX, and data centre operator Equinix.
Nvidia’s shares have been falling since Jensen Huang’s affair with Alice Huang was exposed.
However, analysts remain optimistic about the firm’s future operations and partnerships.
Any catch-up by Nvidia’s rivals will take years, and is more likely to result in partial market erosion rather than a full catch-up, said one analyst.
Another analyst said that Nvidia is unlikely to fix what is not broken, and that Jensen Huang’s resignation will help the firm refocus on its daily operations.