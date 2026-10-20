SINGAPORE – Eight years ago, Tiffany Ong did not expect that one of the best things she would take away from her internship would be a lifelong friendship.
Working for a small youth publication in 2018, Ong and her then colleague, Sherlyn, grew close while navigating work with a difficult co-worker, who made racist and sexist remarks and belittled other colleagues.
“I once even cried in the office after that co-worker called me stupid,” recalls Ong, 31, who now works full time in the education industry.
Sherlyn stood by her, lodging a complaint with their supervisor, which resulted in the offending co-worker being reprimanded.
While that co-worker has disappeared from Ong’s life, her friendship with Sherlyn remains strong. Almost a decade later, Ong will be a bridesmaid at Sherlyn’s wedding in December.
Ong’s story points to something many young Singaporeans recognise: Friends at work can be good for them.
In a survey commissioned by The Straits Times, 82% of respondents say workplace friendships benefit one’s career at least to some extent. Most add a caveat: 55% say such friendships help, but also carry risks, while 27% say they are generally beneficial. Only 13% feel they carry more risks than benefits.
Those who have a colleague turned close friend are more likely to see a clear upside. Among them, 31% say workplace friendships generally benefit one’s career, against 17% of those who have not made a close friend at work.
Conducted by independent research company Pureprofile in July, the survey polled 802 Singapore residents aged 20 to 34 with full-time, part-time or internship work experience to explore how young people here navigate work friendships and boundaries.
For Cheong, 28, a project manager in event management who declines to give her first name, one work friendship turned into a job offer. A former colleague she had been friends with offered her a role.
“Although I didn’t take the job offer, it shows that connections you make at work matter in some way,” she says.
Such friendships build social capital, says David Leong, managing director of recruitment firm PeopleWorldwide Consulting.
The benefits go beyond career moves. Four in five respondents (79%) agree that workplace friendships make work more enjoyable, 74% say they make collaboration at work easier, and 73% say these make them more likely to stay in a job.
On retention specifically, 81% of those aged 20 to 24 say so, against 68% of those aged 30 to 34.
Respondents say work friendships make work more enjoyable and collaboration easier, among other benefits.
Sarah Koh, 27, who works in the media industry, says: “Having people you can count on to hear you out on work stresses when you need a listening ear can really make a difference, as friends outside the office might not always fully understand the troubles you go through at the workplace.”
Her experience is a common one. Asked to describe their most memorable experience of a workplace friendship, 26% of respondents spoke of a colleague who stood by them through difficult times, at work or in their personal lives.
Others described friendships that lasted for years (18%), colleagues who pitched in with practical help on the job (15%) and work friends they went on to socialise or travel with outside the office (11%).
“The most positive experience is that I managed to turn a colleague into one of my best friends in life,” writes one respondent in the open-ended answers.
Positive experiences at work include having support during hardship and building lasting friendships.
Linda Teo, country manager of ManpowerGroup Singapore, says: “Workplace friendships can contribute to a more connected and collaborative work environment. Having trusted colleagues often makes it easier for employees to exchange ideas, seek advice and work together towards shared goals.
“These relationships can also contribute to employee engagement and a stronger sense of connection within teams. Employees who feel connected to their colleagues may be more comfortable participating in discussions, contributing to team initiatives and seeking support when needed.”
Friendship formation
Nine in 10 respondents have made friends through work. Of these, 76% have seen at least one such friendship become a close personal one.
For 77% of respondents, workplace friendships develop naturally or through regular interactions.
Most workplace friendships develop naturally when colleagues get along with one another.
Koh became friends with her colleagues shortly after starting her first job out of university in 2022.
“We were all in the same department. I think we grew closer naturally over time because we had a lot of chemistry and shared a similar sense of humour,” she says.
Respondents are comfortable doing a range of activities with colleagues who became work friends, though they are more selective when it comes to sensitive topics such as discussing salary.
“We are all around the same age, so naturally there were just more common talking points as well, such as what we did in university, and confiding in one another about assimilating into working life as a fresh graduate.”
More than half of respondents find it easy to make friends at work.
While 51% of respondents find it easy to make friends at work, many credit the work itself.
The most common reason given was bonding through shared projects and struggles (24%). “We share the pressure of the same projects and bond over late nights and venting sessions, so we hit it off right away,” one respondent writes.
On the other hand, 12% find it difficult. These respondents most often say they prefer to keep work and personal life separate, are shy or introverted, or find it hard to trust colleagues.
As an introvert, 26-year-old engineer Lim Jia Jun finds it challenging to make and maintain work friendships.
“As a guy, I’m also worried about saying the wrong things to my female colleagues that might result in office gossip about me, so I end up not saying anything at all. I don’t want to risk saying too much about myself as I’m worried others might use the information against me in the future,” he says, adding that he is mostly happy to keep to himself at work.
He is not alone. Concerns about workplace gossip and politics are the most common barrier to forming friendships at work, cited by 38% of respondents. This is followed by difficulty trusting colleagues (34%) and having few colleagues of a similar age or life stage (31%).
Some barriers in forming friendships at work include concerns about workplace gossip, difficulty trusting colleagues and different age or life stages.
Gossip weighs even more heavily on women. Among respondents who cite it, 48% of women rank it as their biggest barrier, compared with 36% of men.
Some face-to-face contact also seems to help friendships develop. About six in 10 respondents who work in the office or on a hybrid arrangement say their set-up makes it easy to form friendships with colleagues. Among those who work fully remotely, the figure is about three in 10.
Conflicts of interest top respondents’ concerns, with 64% agreeing that workplace friendships can create them, followed by perceptions of favouritism at 61%. Younger workers are more wary: 70% of those aged 20 to 24 flag conflicts of interest as a risk, compared with 58% of those aged 30 to 34.
Cons of work friendships.
Cheong has also seen the flip side. She was once friends with a colleague about 12 years older.
She and her colleague initially got along, but looking back, Cheong feels she shared too much about herself too soon. She confided in the older colleague about her workplace struggles, such as rude or uncooperative colleagues. They even went out one on one for karaoke and drinks after work.
After a few months, the colleague became hostile towards Cheong, making comments about her dressing and putting her down in front of other colleagues. The two had been friends on social media, but the colleague eventually blocked Cheong with no explanation after quitting the company.
“She once said I had worn a dress with a lower neckline for our male client’s benefit, which I found extremely inappropriate and offensive,” says Cheong.
Accounts like hers are not unusual. Thirteen per cent of respondents, when describing a workplace friendship, recount broken trust, gossip or personal information being shared without their consent.
Keeping personal information private is the clearest line not to cross, the survey finds.
More than half of respondents (54%) feel that their boundaries would be crossed if personal information about them is shared with others.
One respondent writes: “I told the person very personal information as a friend and he spread it to colleagues whom I do not consider friends.”
Christine Ng, 29, who works in insurance, counts her work friends among the people she confides in, but is careful about what she shares at work.
“If it’s something that concerns only me, I may not mind sharing it with my work friends, such as health or personal matters, but if it’s concerning my family or loved ones, I may not disclose the full details if there’s no need to,” she says.
When a colleague does overstep, most would deal with it quietly rather than formally.
Four in 10 respondents say they would distance themselves without saying anything, while 36% would raise it with the colleague directly. Only 1% would escalate the matter through formal channels. Men are more likely than women to confront the colleague directly (41% versus 31%).
Workplace friendship becomes risky when people forget one fundamental fact: Your friend is still your colleague, says Leong.
“Careers, promotions, performance ratings and organisational politics remain in the background. The problem arises when your friend becomes your superior; the interaction may become awkward,” he says.
If a work friend becomes their manager, 57% of respondents say they would stay friends, but with more boundaries, while 25% say it would make no difference.
Workplace friendships may build social capital, but they also create relational risk when personal and professional boundaries blur, says Leong.
Ong has seen the other side too. She had a friendship with a colleague that turned sour after they started hanging out outside of work.
“I’m not sure what happened, but the friendship eventually turned into workplace animosity, and it did not help that we sat close to each other in the office. We had to avoid sitting near each other during team lunches,” says Ong.
Workplace friendship is, as Leong puts it, a double-edged sword.
“The closer the friendship, the more information, trust and vulnerability are exchanged between parties and, therefore, the more there is to lose when that relationship breaks down. Those blurred lines can make working together uncomfortable,” he says.
Employees can manage the risks of workplace friendships by keeping business decisions, performance discussions and business responsibilities separate from personal relationships, says Teo.
“Applying the same standards and expectations consistently across colleagues helps promote fairness and transparency,” she says.
It is also helpful to establish a shared understanding around working styles, privacy preferences and workplace responsibilities, she adds.
“Setting clear boundaries from the outset can help ensure there is mutual understanding around what remains personal and what is appropriate to discuss in a work setting.”
Yet, looking back, respondents’ regrets lean less towards getting too close than towards drifting apart.
Asked what they would do differently, respondents were most likely to say they wish they had kept up more of their workplace friendships (31%). Another 24% say they would have been more careful about whom they befriended at work.
What respondents would do differently with work friendships.
Men (38%) were more likely than women (25%) to wish they had maintained more friendships, while women (28%) were more likely than men (19%) to wish they had been more careful.
Syafiq, in his 30s, who works in financial services and declines to give his full name, says he realised how much he missed his former colleagues only when he switched to a new job.
“When I started my new job and had to adapt to a new crowd of co-workers, I realised how important the company of my old colleagues had been to me. We got along very well at work, and I felt that I could be myself around them. I wish that I had made the effort to reach out to them more outside of work,” he says.
For Ng, the value is simpler. “My work friends are also people whom I can confide in about struggles or challenges at work. We help one another, and we also celebrate one another.”
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