Trevor Neo Yu Hin was born on Dec 9, 2023. His parents, Neo Jia Ming, 24, and Chloe Gan Ci Xuan, 20, had married just four months earlier.
But little Trevor did not live to see his first birthday, having suffered abuse at the hands of his parents within weeks of his birth.
On one occasion, his mother shook him so violently that his fragile neck was bent almost 180 degrees against his little body. On another occasion, his father squeezed his tiny hands so hard that he was left with a purple bruise. His mother also often used his small blanket to silence his cries. Somehow, Trevor found strength to resist, managing to push the cloth away.
But he was just a baby.
On Sept 1, 2024, his mother repeatedly smothered him to stop his cries, suffocating him until she lost strength in both her arms. When he finally fell silent, she went to sleep while her husband continued to play games on his phone.
Little Trevor was pronounced dead the following day.
On Oct 21, Neo was sentenced to 16 years’ jail and Gan to 15 years and three months’ jail. As Justice Hoo Sheau Peng wrote in the judgment: “Trevor spent nearly the entirety of his short life enduring parental abuse before he lost his life.”
Trevor was just eight months old.
April 2023
Gan learns she is pregnant and moves out of her parents’ home to live with Neo in a Hougang flat.
Aug 2, 2023
Neo and Gan marry.
Dec 9, 2023
Trevor is born.
After Gan is discharged from the hospital with her son, she moves in with her parents. A confinement nanny is hired to help the 21-year-old mother. Neo stays with them for about two weeks to learn how to care for Trevor.
January 2024
The parents shake him vigorously.
After the confinement period, Gan, Neo and Trevor return to the Hougang flat they share with Neo’s uncles. Shortly after moving back, Gan realises she can silence Trevor or cause him to lose consciousness by shaking him vigorously. She had earlier seen Neo doing this. The shaking becomes a regular occurrence.
Jan 18, 2024
Trevor doesn’t respond.
Gan tries to feed Trevor milk, but he does not respond when she taps his chin.
They also discuss Trevor’s cough.
They discuss how to continue shaking Trevor without others finding out.
Neo says Trevor might become mute because of the shaking and searches Google for information on normal feeding patterns.
In the afternoon, Neo returns to the flat, and the couple decide to take Trevor to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).
Jan 18 to 23, 2024
Trevor is hospitalised for observation.
Medical examinations reveal no injuries, but hospital admission records state that Gan became upset when Trevor refused to sleep and shook him vigorously from side to side several times at around 7am. The family is referred to a medical social worker. Trevor is discharged under a hospital safety plan.
February 2024
The couple hire a nanny.
The nanny cares for Trevor during the day on weekdays, while relatives look after him on weekends.
Sometime before Feb 18, 2024
The abuse continues.
Neo covers Trevor’s mouth with his hands until the baby vomits milk. Trevor turns purple. Neo tells Gan about the incident and later says he no longer wants to care for Trevor because he fears he might kill him.
Around Feb 26, 2024
Neo punches Gan.
At an arcade in a Kallang mall, Neo punches Gan in the back several times for playing a game on her own without waiting for him.
Around March 5, 2024
Neo slaps Trevor, leaving bruises.
Neo picks Trevor up from the nanny’s home. The baby cries on the way home, prompting Neo to slap his face two to three times, leaving bruises.
March 6, 2024
Neo and Gan discuss Trevor’s bruises.
Neo messages Gan telling her to say the bruises were caused by an accident if anyone asks.
The couple later argue over dinner plans, and Neo threatens to blame Gan for Trevor’s bruises. He also threatens to hurt her.
March 28, 2024
Neo bruises Trevor’s hand.
Neo tells Gan about how he grabbed his son’s palm and fingers and squeezed them until they turned purple, leaving a bruise.
They later discuss Trevor’s injured hand again.
April 2024
Trevor is suffocated daily.
Every day for two weeks, Neo covers Trevor’s nose and mouth with his hand whenever the baby cries to make him go to sleep. Gan soon does the same, but with an additional blanket over Trevor's face.
April to August 2024
The beatings continue.
Gan beats her son on his hands, chest, thighs and buttocks, leaving bruises across his body. Neo witnesses the beatings repeatedly but does not stop her.
April 2, 2024
The nanny raises questions.
MorningTrevor cries as Neo takes him to the nanny’s home. Neo puts his hand into the baby’s mouth and digs around to stop him from crying. Trevor’s frenulum, the tissue under his tongue, starts bleeding.
AfternoonThe nanny notices Trevor’s mouth is injured and asks Neo what happened. Neo falsely claims he does not know. She insists that Trevor be taken to a doctor.
EveningNeo and Gan take Trevor to KKH. The child has some redness under his tongue but is otherwise well. After they leave the hospital, Neo admits that he hurt Trevor.
May 2024
Gan’s mother notices bruises on Trevor.
She warns Gan not to hit him again. But Gan continues to beat him. Separately, Neo punches Gan in the head more than 10 times over a bowl of cereal.
May to July 2024
Neo pinches Trevor for fun.
About two to three times a month, Neo pinches Trevor’s fingers forcefully 20 to 30 times. He finds it funny when his son reacts. Gan witnesses this but does not stop him.
May to August 2024
Gan suffocates her son with a blanket.
By now, Trevor is strong enough to pull the blanket away from his face. His mother then resorts to force. When Trevor cries, she covers his face with the blanket and presses down with her hands for about a minute until he loses consciousness. Neo witnesses this but does not intervene because he does not want the inconvenience of caring for his son.
July 2024
Neo punches Gan in the face.
He does this at least twice because she had left one of Trevor’s toys in Neo’s parents’ home.
August 2024
Neo checks Gan’s phone.
He discovers that she has been messaging a male friend. She tells the friend that she plans to divorce Neo. Neo punches Gan in her buttocks, stomach and thigh at least 10 times and slaps her in the face.
Aug 2, 2024
Ahead of a doctor’s visit, Neo tells Gan to temporarily stop hitting Trevor.
Sept 1, 2024
Trevor stops breathing.
7pmGan returns home with Trevor after picking him up from her parents’ home. Neo and Gan leave their son in the care of Neo’s uncles and go out for dinner.
8pm to 9pmNeo and Gan return, and one of the uncles places Trevor in his cot in the couple’s room. The couple are on their bed, using their phones, when Trevor cries.
9:30pm to 11:30pmGan goes to the cot and covers Trevor’s face with his blanket. She presses down for close to a minute as he struggles. But when she lifts her hand, Trevor starts crying again. Gan repeats this at least three or four times until her right arm begins trembling. As she does this, she asks Neo: “How? You want the baby to die? “If anything happens, we will go to jail.” Neo says: “Wait for the baby to make noise first then you try again.” Trevor falls silent for a minute. Gan leaves the blanket on his face and returns to her side of the bed while Neo continues playing games on his phone.
Trevor cries again. Gan presses down hard with both hands on the blanket covering his face. She does this until both her arms lose strength and she nearly falls into the cot. Trevor continues crying. Gan flips the baby face down and leaves him there. She then goes to sleep. Trevor falls silent. Neo is aware of what has happened but does not intervene.