Trevor stops breathing.

7pm

8pm to 9pm

9:30pm to 11:30pm

11:30pm

Gan returns home with Trevor after picking him up from her parents’ home. Neo and Gan leave their son in the care of Neo’s uncles and go out for dinner.Neo and Gan return, and one of the uncles places Trevor in his cot in the couple’s room. The couple are on their bed, using their phones, when Trevor cries.Gan goes to the cot and covers Trevor’s face with his blanket. She presses down for close to a minute as he struggles. But when she lifts her hand, Trevor starts crying again. Gan repeats this at least three or four times until her right arm begins trembling. As she does this, she asks Neo: “How? You want the baby to die? “If anything happens, we will go to jail.” Neo says: “Wait for the baby to make noise first then you try again.” Trevor falls silent for a minute. Gan leaves the blanket on his face and returns to her side of the bed while Neo continues playing games on his phone.Trevor cries again. Gan presses down hard with both hands on the blanket covering his face. She does this until both her arms lose strength and she nearly falls into the cot. Trevor continues crying. Gan flips the baby face down and leaves him there. She then goes to sleep. Trevor falls silent. Neo is aware of what has happened but does not intervene.Neo finishes his mobile game and checks on Trevor. His son is not breathing, and his hands are cold. Neo wakes Gan and tells her to check on Trevor. Gan lifts him out of the cot. The baby is unresponsive. They try to resuscitate Trevor, but he has no pulse. The couple leave for KKH with the child.