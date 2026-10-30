Do you worry about your child falling behind, even as you tell yourself that grades are not everything?
Or do you believe that character, confidence and a love of learning matter more than keeping up with the academic race?
A 2026 study by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) of 1,500 parents with primary school children identified three distinct parent profiles based on their views about academic achievement, holistic development as well as their own involvement and stress.
Which type of parent are you? Answer these 14 questions to find out which profile best describes you, and how your approach to your children’s education compares with those of other parents.
This interactive is based on broad profiles identified in the IPS study. It is intended for public engagement, not as a psychological assessment.
How important are the following when choosing a good primary school?
It has a competitive environment.
It gives pupils a substantial amount of homework or more homework compared with other schools.
Teachers there care about students’ social-emotional development.
It caters to students’ individual needs, interests and strengths.
The school emphasises character and values.
How strongly do you agree or disagree with the following statements?
I feel stressed or anxious when I have to help my child prepare for the many tests and examinations in school.
I feel stressed or anxious when I do not know how to help my child, because the syllabus is too challenging.
Worrying that my child may lose out in the education system in the longer run makes me feel stressed or anxious.
I feel stressed or anxious when I have to help my child with schoolwork.
Parents should ensure their child experiences minimum stress in primary school.
Parents should support their child by ensuring they have all the resources needed to excel in primary school.
Parents should ensure their primary school child has adequate help at home for their school assignments.
Parents should be aware of what the primary school and its teachers are doing for their child.
Parents should find ways to provide tuition or enrichment not available in their child’s primary school.