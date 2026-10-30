Do you worry about your child falling behind, even as you tell yourself that grades are not everything?

Or do you believe that character, confidence and a love of learning matter more than keeping up with the academic race?

A 2026 study by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) of 1,500 parents with primary school children identified three distinct parent profiles based on their views about academic achievement, holistic development as well as their own involvement and stress.

Which type of parent are you? Answer these 14 questions to find out which profile best describes you, and how your approach to your children’s education compares with those of other parents.

This interactive is based on broad profiles identified in the IPS study. It is intended for public engagement, not as a psychological assessment.

How important are the following when choosing a good primary school?

QUESTION of 14

It has a competitive environment.

Unimportant
Essential
QUESTION of 14

It gives pupils a substantial amount of homework or more homework compared with other schools.

Unimportant
Essential
QUESTION of 14

Teachers there care about students’ social-emotional development.

Unimportant
Essential
QUESTION of 14

It caters to students’ individual needs, interests and strengths.

Unimportant
Essential
QUESTION of 14

The school emphasises character and values.

Unimportant
Essential

How strongly do you agree or disagree with the following statements?

QUESTION of 14

I feel stressed or anxious when I have to help my child prepare for the many tests and examinations in school.

Strongly disagree
Strongly agree
QUESTION of 14

I feel stressed or anxious when I do not know how to help my child, because the syllabus is too challenging.

Strongly disagree
Strongly agree
QUESTION of 14

Worrying that my child may lose out in the education system in the longer run makes me feel stressed or anxious.

Strongly disagree
Strongly agree
QUESTION of 14

I feel stressed or anxious when I have to help my child with schoolwork.

Strongly disagree
Strongly agree
QUESTION of 14

Parents should ensure their child experiences minimum stress in primary school.

Strongly disagree
Strongly agree
QUESTION of 14

Parents should support their child by ensuring they have all the resources needed to excel in primary school.

Strongly disagree
Strongly agree
QUESTION of 14

Parents should ensure their primary school child has adequate help at home for their school assignments.

Strongly disagree
Strongly agree
QUESTION of 14

Parents should be aware of what the primary school and its teachers are doing for their child.

Strongly disagree
Strongly agree
QUESTION of 14

Parents should find ways to provide tuition or enrichment not available in their child’s primary school.

Strongly disagree
Strongly agree